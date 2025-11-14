Commanders open practice window for intriguing pass rusher they added this offseason
The Washington Commanders (3-7) are currently gearing up for their Week 11 international matchup against the Miami Dolphins (3-7) from Madrid, Spain, in a battle that is not expected to have much impact on how the rest of the season plays out.
The Commanders have battled injuries all season and will once again be missing a handful of players, including recently signed wide receiver Treylon Burks, who suffered a finger injury, and rookie cornerback Trey Amos, who fractured his fibula in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.
While many Commanders are dealing with surgeries and recovery, the team will soon welcome back one offseason addition as Washington opened the 21-day practice window for defensive end Drake Jackson, signaling that he is close to being removed from the injured reserve list.
Commanders Open Practice Window for Drake Jackson
Jackson, a former second-round pick out of USC by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, was a highly touted player coming out. He had a solid two seasons in 2022 and half of 2023 for the 49ers. Still, he unfortunately suffered one of the more serious injuries in the game of football, tearing his patellar tendon before undergoing surgery and missing the entirety of the 2024 season.
With his rehab lingering, the 49ers decided to waive Jackson in May of this year, paving the way for the Commanders to sign him to a one-year, prove-it type deal. The Commanders understood that Jackson would not be ready for the start of the season, so they placed him on IR, and he now appears ready to make his return to the NFL in the second half of the season.
In 23 game appearances for the 49ers, Jackson has recorded 21 tackles (five for loss), nine quarterback hits, nine passes defended, six sacks, and an interception.
Jackson has shown flashes of playing at an elite level, but it's clear that his injury has plagued him early in his career. The Commanders are hopeful that Jackson can get on the field sooner rather than later, as they could use his services along a depleted defensive line with Dorance Armstrong, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, and Deatrich Wise Jr. all still on IR themselves.
