Marcus Mariota ready to lead Commanders again in Madrid
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is making his fifth start of the season as the team plays the Miami Dolphins in Madrid.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn thinks Mariota has been a great leader for the team with Jayden Daniels on the sidelines nursing an elbow injury.
"As far as Marcus goes as a quarterback, not only was he a leader in the quarterback room, he was also a leader on the team," Quinn said. "And you feel his support, he puts in all of the work behind the scenes and all of his teammates know that he challenges one another for his teammates that practice with his skill, with his technique.
"But I think you feel his support the most. And that's where as a leader I felt his impact, not just with Jayden from a mentoring role, all that significant, but it's with other players as well. And he’s certainly one that we count on and it's times like now that, hey, this is why Marcus is here and this is the moment. And so, he's really ready for that challenge.”
Mariota leading Commanders in Madrid
Mariota likely didn't expect to be starting many games for the Commanders this season, but his five starts are the most he's had as a backup quarterback. He started 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, but he was also the Week 1 starter.
While his impact has been unexpected, the Commanders are happy to have Mariota given the circumstances. Of course, Daniels is still their preferred quarterback, but Mariota has been a great understudy.
Mariota and the Commanders are set to kick off against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET in Madrid. Fans can watch the game on NFL Network or stream it on the NFL app.
