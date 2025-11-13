Commanders' QB reveals how the defensive shakeup is affecting offense
MADRID – Things are going to be different for the Washington Commanders this week. Will they be more successful? Well, we’ll have to wait and see.
For starters, the head coach is also now calling the defense after Dan Quinn relieved Joe Whitt Jr. of those duties following the team’s fifth-straight loss in Week 10.
“It's more in the preparation phase,” where the changes have occurred, Quinn said ahead of Washington facing off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. “I'm always involved with the defense, but team meetings and special teams, and those are staying the same, but just in and out of the practices, and it's been a big collaboration so far,” he continued.
A New Voice on Defense
Clearly, there are changes happening and still to come to the defense, but with the head coach taking more onto his plate, how much of an impact will it have on the offensive side of things?
'Not at All, Honestly'
“Not at all, honestly,” quarterback Marcus Mariota said about that topic. “And that's a credit to him because I think as a head coach now that you're taking some of those play calling duties over, you would think kind of firsthand that maybe he would, things would be a little different, but it's been very much the same and it's a credit to Dan and the defensive staff to allow that to happen and for us as an offense, it’s been status quo and continue to work and build and I think we're excited to get things going and practice.”
Really, Mariota’s words speak support to Quinn’s assertions that the team’s culture isn’t the problem and that it is very much still intact. And it lends a larger ability to perhaps even see significant changes in the defense because of it, though we’d caution against any hyperbolic thoughts with just under one week to really impact things in Quinn’s newly added role.
A Player-Approved Spark
We’ve seen several occasions in the past where coaching changes spark increased performances from NFL rosters, even if just for a short period, and that seems to be part of Quinn’s motivation, stating earlier this week that he’s hoping to drum up some more energy and create momentum where none currently exists.
Meanwhile, his offense that scored 22 points with his attention evenly split on game day the last time out, will likely need to exceed at least 25 to have a fighting chance at getting the team’s first win in six tries in Week 11.
