Commanders' QB reveals how the defensive shakeup is affecting offense

Dan Quinn has taken over the Washington Commanders' defense. Now, the team's starting quarterback reveals the impact it's having on the offense.

David Harrison

Nov 9, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
MADRID – Things are going to be different for the Washington Commanders this week. Will they be more successful? Well, we’ll have to wait and see.

For starters, the head coach is also now calling the defense after Dan Quinn relieved Joe Whitt Jr. of those duties following the team’s fifth-straight loss in Week 10.

“It's more in the preparation phase,” where the changes have occurred, Quinn said ahead of Washington facing off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. “I'm always involved with the defense, but team meetings and special teams, and those are staying the same, but just in and out of the practices, and it's been a big collaboration so far,” he continued.

A New Voice on Defense

Clearly, there are changes happening and still to come to the defense, but with the head coach taking more onto his plate, how much of an impact will it have on the offensive side of things?

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8)
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

'Not at All, Honestly'

“Not at all, honestly,” quarterback Marcus Mariota said about that topic. “And that's a credit to him because I think as a head coach now that you're taking some of those play calling duties over, you would think kind of firsthand that maybe he would, things would be a little different, but it's been very much the same and it's a credit to Dan and the defensive staff to allow that to happen and for us as an offense, it’s been status quo and continue to work and build and I think we're excited to get things going and practice.”

Really, Mariota’s words speak support to Quinn’s assertions that the team’s culture isn’t the problem and that it is very much still intact. And it lends a larger ability to perhaps even see significant changes in the defense because of it, though we’d caution against any hyperbolic thoughts with just under one week to really impact things in Quinn’s newly added role.

A Player-Approved Spark

We’ve seen several occasions in the past where coaching changes spark increased performances from NFL rosters, even if just for a short period, and that seems to be part of Quinn’s motivation, stating earlier this week that he’s hoping to drum up some more energy and create momentum where none currently exists.

Meanwhile, his offense that scored 22 points with his attention evenly split on game day the last time out, will likely need to exceed at least 25 to have a fighting chance at getting the team’s first win in six tries in Week 11.

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

