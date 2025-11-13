Commanders’ Daron Payne has perfect reaction to one game suspension
Things have not gone well in 2025 for the Washington Commanders. The season started with so much potential and hype, only for the Commanders to end up 3-7 and well out of the playoff picture as they make their way to Madrid, Spain, to take on the similarly struggling Miami Dolphins in Week 11.
Washington will be looking to get off their five-game losing streak against the Dolphins, who are coming off a huge upset of the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, but they will need veteran Marcus Mariota to utilize his leadership on offense, and the defense to play even just marginally better than they have this season.
The Commanders' defense has struggled for the majority of the season, and will get another tough test this week against an extremely talented and fast Dolphins' offense. However, they will have to try and slow down De'Von Achane and company without starting defensive tackle Daron Payne, whose one-game suspension was upheld for throwing a punch at Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 10.
It is never right to throw hands in a football game, but it appears that Payne may have had a case for why he did what he did, taking to his Instagram to point out that St. Brown had actually thrown a punch at him before he was caught for doing the same.
Payne Singles Out Contradiction for Punch that led to Suspension
Payne has a solid argument. In the clip posted by Payne, it appears that St. Brown threw a jab towards him a few plays before Payne retaliated. Unfortunately, that did not help his case when he appealed the suspension, as it was upheld, but it should be something the NFL marks down to address this offseason.
Payne, an eight-year veteran for the Commanders, will be sorely missed for a defensive roster that has already been depleted by injury. Trying to stop players like Achane will be a struggle for the defense without Payne locking down the interior, so those who are replacing Payne's production will have their work cut out for them.
Payne has been solid for Washington this season through 10 games, compiling 30 tackles (five for loss), five quarterback hits, five passes defended, one forced fumble, one sack, and one safety. Payne will be able to make his return to the gridiron when the Commanders return to the states to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 13 following the bye.
