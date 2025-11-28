QB coach Tavita Pritchard to exit Commanders to become Stanford HC

The Washington Commanders coaching staff is going to have some changes.

According to college football reporter Pete Thamel, Stanford is hiring Commanders quarterback coach Tavita Pritchard as the school's next head coach.

Sources: Stanford is hiring Tavita Pritchard as the school’s next head coach. He’s a former quarterback, assistant coach and coordinator at the school, including a run on staff from 2010 to 2022. pic.twitter.com/vpPu1LqHmQ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2025

Pritchard joins Stanford as head coach

Pritchard, 38, has been the Commanders quarterbacks coach for the past three seasons, joining the franchise in Ron Rivera's staff, but sticking around with Dan Quinn. He has been a big part of Jayden Daniels' development in his first two seasons, so this is a big loss for the Commanders.

Back in March, Sports Illustrated contributor Dan Lyons listed Pritchard as a candidate for Stanford's head coach vacancy after incumbent head coach Troy Taylor was fired as a result of the school's bullying scandal.

"Pritchard was supplanted by Luck as Stanford's QB1 in '09. He set out on a coaching career, staying at Stanford as a graduate assistant the following year, and worked his way up the ranks, eventually becoming offensive coordinator in 2018. Pritchard left for the NFL in '23, taking the job as Commanders quarterbacks coach in '23. He was retained by new head coach Dan Quinn the following offseason, and helped Jayden Daniels put together one of the most impressive rookie seasons in NFL history in '24," Lyons wrote.

"At 38, Pritchard is a coach on the rise, who will likely be in line for NFL offensive coordinator jobs assuming Daniels continues on his potential MVP trajectory. But his Stanford roots run deep, and one has to assume he'd answer the call from his alma mater."

READ MORE: Sean Payton reveals how he's preparing for the Commanders' new-look offense

What's next for Commanders?

The Commanders will likely look for another quarterbacks coach in the offseason, but David Blough could be a candidate for a promotion. Blough, 30, has been an assistant under Pritchard for the past two seasons and has five years of playing experience in the NFL.

Blough also played under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury while with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

READ MORE: Jayden Daniels return game for Commanders likely coming sooner than expected



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders star shares the perfect lesson learned from suspension

• Commanders could get a huge offensive boost ahead of Broncos game

• Dan Quinn explains exactly how returning stars will change the Commanders offense

• Commanders' season described as a 'torture device' in new ranking