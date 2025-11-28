Sean Payton reveals how he's preparing for the Commanders' new-look offense

The Washington Commanders will host the Denver Broncos for a Week 13 Sunday Night Football primetime matchup that, at the beginning of the season, looked like one that would feature two teams jockeying for playoff positions.

Now that the time has arrived, while the Broncos are currently leading the AFC West Division, looking to expand their lead after the Kansas City Chiefs fell on Thanksgiving, the Commanders are simply looking to get on a solid footing after losing six straight games.

To do that, Washington looks like it’ll have the services of receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, along with safety Will Harris, all three of whom are returning from injuries. It won’t, however, have quarterback Jayden Daniels, an absence that Denver head coach Sean Payton says isn’t as dramatic as we might think when it comes to his planning process.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks to pass the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

'He Can Run This Very Fluently'

“We prepare for the system, and their system really… There’s a reason [Commanders QB] Marcus [Mariota] is there. He can run this very fluently, and [he] can beat you with his legs,” Payton told local media this week. “We prepare for what we’re seeing scheme-wise, but in this… Sometimes when there’s a quarterback change, there can be a move in what they want to do. In this case, I think there’s a reason he’s there because it fits very much with what they’re doing at the line. He can beat you with his feet. He’s athletic, all of those things.”

A Shift in Execution

The Commanders’ offense does look a bit different when Mariota is in instead of Daniels, but to Payton’s point, a lot of the differences are in execution, not design.

With Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, no matter the quarterback, you’ll still see the trademark screen game opportunities, and there will never be a lack of deep routes available to the quarterback, no matter the name.

With Mariota, however, things are a bit more conservative at times, and as a runner, the veteran is more decisive when he decides to get upfield to gain yards he couldn’t find through the air.

The veteran quarterback, as they tend to do, will use more of the field than the younger starter, who leans heavily on the right side of the field as his comfort zone.

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after a play with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The McLaurin vs. Moss Factor

That difference, perhaps more than any other, is going to have an impact, especially if McLaurin can return for Sunday night.

For the most part, McLaurin lines up on the left side of the offensive formation in Washington. For the Broncos, cornerback Riley Moss is usually defending that side of the field and has been targeted often as one of the most penalized players in the league today.

If McLaurin is out there with Mariota at quarterback, Moss will be assured a long day and plenty of work, and the Broncos may need to adjust.

To put it simply, the return of McLaurin and others figures to make the Commanders’ offense look different, schematically, than most of what Denver has seen on tape.

Those differences are substantial and will force Payton to prepare not just for the scheme he sees, but the scheme he may need to foresee.

That small advantage, if leveraged properly, could be the difference between the Broncos taking a stronger lead on the AFC West, and Washington building some goodwill heading into December football no longer on its losing streak.

