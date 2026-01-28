Commanders Could Get Defensive Cornerstone in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders have the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL draft. There are a couple of options the team could take at that selection.

The defensive prospects at the top of the draft are very strong, and the Commanders would be in great shape taking any of them. In Yahoo Sports writer Nate Tice's latest mock draft, the Commanders selected Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey.

"This one is a pretty easy pairing. The Commanders are starved for edge rushers, especially ones who can win one-on-one and get after the quarterback. That’s exactly what Bailey brings to the table. He’s a dynamo off the edge and brings the heat play after play. Bailey’s lack of size can give him issues against the run, but he improved in that area during his lone season in Lubbock. He’ll immediately inject some juice into a front that needs it," Tice wrote.

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey reacts as he walks off the field against the Arizona State Sun Devils | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

David Bailey Could Become Fit For Commanders

Bailey could give the Commanders that high sack number guy that they have been looking for for the last couple of years. With Von Miller entering free agency, the Commanders will likely need someone to be their next sack leader. Bailey could do that immediately upon entering the NFL.

He played a lot during his first three college football seasons at Stanford, racking up 14.5 sacks in three seasons with the Cardinal. Bailey transferred to Texas Tech ahead of the 2025 campaign and had as many sacks this past season than he did in his first three years at Stanford. He recorded 14.5 sacks and had 19.5 tackles for loss in 14 games with the Red Raiders as they advanced all the way to the College Football Playoff.

Bailey was an absolute force on Texas Tech's defense, and he will be looking for a new home to do the same in the pros. If he is available on the draft board at No. 7, the Commanders should strongly consider taking him.

