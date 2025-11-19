Commanders' Dan Quinn reveals honest thoughts on rest of season
The Washington Commanders are losers of six straight games, effectively knocking themselves out of playoff contention with a 3-8 record.
The team has not played its best, but Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is remaining optimistic going into the bye week.
“Yeah, the times that we spend together as players and coaches, it's really intense, the spaces, the meetings, the practice, the way we play and live together. So, I wanted that space to replenish that. We're all a little depleted, but I really wanted more than anything, we're going to come back, we're not going to talk about in six weeks," Quinn said.
"We're just going to work as hard as we can to get better and enjoy doing that and having fun and kicking a--. ... So, I was clear about how to win, but I thought heading into the game, the mindset was correct and I want to make sure we stay in that space.”
READ MORE: Will Commanders' Sunday Night Football game vs. Broncos be flexed out?
Quinn feels burn of latest loss
The team has been battered and bruised all season long, but the game against the Miami Dolphins gave the team some hope. Unfortunately, another loss was how the game ended, but the Commanders are hoping the game can spark some momentum going into the bye week.
“Yeah, I think as a coach I worry about everybody," Quinn said.
"So, not getting a chance to get that one yesterday, I so badly wanted to win for the players. Sometimes you need that one to get the momentum to kick you over the top. And so, that's what I was just really disappointed as much as I've been for them, it's in the grasp, you have the lead. And so, not to get the win in that spot, that was probably the hardest one.”
The Commanders will have the opportunity to reflect during the bye week before playing the Denver Broncos in Week 13.
READ MORE: Marcus Mariota has one word to describe Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders make big change after loss to Dolphins cutting a player
• Commanders QB says “it is what it is” as season spirals
• Dan Quinn gives honest take after Commanders suffer their eighth loss
• Marcus Mariota sends crystal clear message to Commanders’ teammates