Commanders QB says “it is what it is” as season spirals

There was plenty of fanfare for the Washington Commanders entering their Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, thanks to the NFL holding the game in Madrid, Spain, for the first time in history.
However, those feelings quickly shifted, as what was thought of as a winnable game became all but such with the Commanders suffering their sixth straight loss to drop them to 3-8 on the season.
The game came down to overtime, only for quarterback Marcus Mariota to throw an interception on the first play in overtime. The Dolphins took full advantage of the gift, going down the field and kicking a field goal to win. Following the loss, Mariota expressed how tough a season it has been while highlighting how this adversity will help shape them moving forward.
Mariota on frustrating season: "It is what it is"
"Yeah, I mean, at the end of the day, all these trials and tribulations that we're going through I think ultimately is going to build us better, and we just have to kind of take it on the chin. It is what it is," said Mariota. "We're not where we want to be, but the only way that we can dig ourselves out of it is learning from these mistakes and learning from these games, and I think we will."
It undoubtedly has been a frustrating season in the DMV in 2025. This season is far from what was expected coming out of the 2024 campaign, with a major issue being the lack of bodies to field a team that can have starting-level players actually starting.
While not all the issues can be placed on injuries, it is one of the main reasons for the lack of sustained success for the Commanders. Mariota has stepped in with Daniels likely out for the rest of the season, and while he has played well, that hasn't necessarily been converted into wins.
In his five starts for the Commanders this season, Mariota has one win and four losses. That isn't going to get it done. The Commanders have played teams they should have beaten, and haven't, so it will be interesting to see how they handle these final weeks with some tough opponents still on the table.
