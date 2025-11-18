Commander Country

Commanders' Dan Quinn taking away positives after Madrid trip

Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders lost to the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, but there are some pros with the cons.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid.
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is seeing the team continue to spiral after picking up a sixth consecutive loss against the Miami Dolphins.

For Quinn and the Commanders, the messaging should stay consistent after another loss.

"I think I'm just going to keep battling," Quinn said. "That's the attitude that I take to say where do you find the space to get better, and that's what you dig into. I thought there were strides, man, and so that's what I want to see."

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during practice
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during practice. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Commanders continue losing streak vs. Dolphins

The Commanders have been dealt a horrible hand with all of their injuries, but the team has to keep pushing forward with six games left in the season.

"Yeah, I don't like one step forward, two step backs, but just going to continue to try to put guys in the right spot to go do their thing, see if we can tighten up the things that need it, you know, like a foul or a false start. Those are ones that can be handled, John, so we got to get that done. That's what we intend to do," Quinn said.

"But, yeah, it's frustrating, but that's part of pro ball and figuring it out and dealing with things that come up and finding guys in new spaces and seeing how we go give ourselves the best chance. Going into it, I liked the open that we had at the half. Okay, we're here to go get it."

The Commanders will have a chance to heal and get ready for the bye week before getting back on the field against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 30 at 8:20 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

