Dan Quinn gives honest take after Commanders suffer their eighth loss
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is tired of losing.
After the team lost 16-13 to the Miami Dolphins in their Week 11 game in Madrid, Quinn gave a candid answer when asked about the team's latest loss.
"This one stings," Quinn said postgame. "Guys are definitely hurting, and I thought in a lot of spaces they battled, and we had our opportunity to go win it. We didn't get that done. I liked the energy going into the game. That felt right. Some of the things, I liked seeing some goal line stops, some defense. That certainly brought some energy. That felt right.
"Liked seeing some big scramble by Marcus. That was a cool play to see us battling. I think you've heard me talk about winning time moments and the missed opportunities, and that's what it felt like to me afterwards."
Quinn disappointed after loss
The Commanders have been dealt a poor hand all season with injuries, but they had a legitimate chance to beat the Dolphins with several opportunities to win. Unfortunately for the Commanders, they couldn't execute when it mattered most.
"Getting a chance to get a lead and not being able to close it out, obviously that's the part that stings the most, because we gave ourselves finally a chance to put ourselves in a spot to go win," Quinn said.
"So that was kind of my message and where I was at. Got to heal the team up and fix that inconsistency that we're seeing that jams us up, whether it's a penalty or, like I said, a missed op in the spaces. So that's what we intend to do."
Quinn and the Commanders will rest during their Week 12 bye before returning to face the 9-2 Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football when they get back to the football field.
