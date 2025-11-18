Commander Country

Will Commanders' Sunday Night Football game vs. Broncos be flexed out?

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks off the field after the loss to Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders haven't been a delightful team to watch here in 2025. The roster has become a shell of what it was at the start of the season, and the franchise has now dropped six games in a row after losing to the Miami Dolphins, bringing them to 3-8 on the season as they enter their bye week.

With the excitement coming off their NFC Championship appearance a season ago, the NFL gifted the Commanders with plenty of primetime matchups, expecting them to be one of the top-contending teams in the league.

The NFL flexes games throughout the season as it plays out and teams' records start to reflect whether or not they deserve to be in a prime broadcast slot. With how the Commanders' season has played out, it would be fair to wonder if their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos would be flexed, but according to sources, the game will remain as the standalone primetime matchup in Week 13.

Broncos vs. Commanders won't be flexed out of SNF

The Commanders will look to get healthy during their bye week before turning their attention to the Broncos in Week 13. They are in desperate need of a win to help with team morale and to not let things slip even further.

Dan Quin
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

NFL primetime matchups haven't been the greatest this season, including Week 11's Monday Night Football snoozer between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders, and it's looking like that won't change in Week 13, as the Broncos currently hold one of the best records in the NFL and have the best defense in the NFL.

Washington is reeling and will have their work cut out for them through the final seven weeks of the NFL regular season. It's hard to see them being able to turn things around, and they likely will end up with one of the worst records in the league.

At this point, the Commanders may need to make a decision, try and get healthy to win some games after the bye to finish the season strong and give hope heading into 2026, or tank the rest of the season to receive a higher draft pick come the 2026 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Marcus Mariota has one word to describe Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Published
