Commanders' Daronte Jones Hiring Gets Mixed Reviews

The Washington Commanders are bringing in Daronte Jones to be their new defensive coordinator.

The former Minnesota Vikings assistant is getting his first crack at a coordinator job in the NFL, so there are a lot of question marks surrounding his candidacy. Some members of the Washington Commanders On SI staff graded the hire.

READ MORE: DeAndre Hopkins Shuts Down Potential Commanders Union on Pardon My Take

Grade: A

Grading hires like this before we get to see what coach Jones's system will actually be really pertains to one thing for me, and that's gauging how I believe this new defensive coordinator will differ from the past.

The biggest thing that jumps out to me is the fact that Jones is bringing a long history of adjusting his system in apparent attempts to first scheme for his player's strengths and to prevent opposing offenses from truly knowing what it is they're going to do to try and stop them. Sure, there's the aggressive defense I personally prefer in his past as well, but there's also more passive systems there as well.

While I expect this defense will be more aggressive, I know—as much as I can right now—that it will shift as needed to fit the skills of players like linebacker Frankie Luvu, safety Quan Martin, and cornerback Mike Sainristil, and that alone is worth getting excited for. — David Harrison

Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones against the Los Angeles Rams. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Grade: B+

The hiring of Daronte Jones is a solid one for the Commanders and is an obvious upgrade over Joe Whitt Jr. Jones’s ability to develop young players and learning from under Brian Flores are great reasons to be excited. Jones should be able to come in and flip things despite not having called an NFL defense. His philosophy of playing attacking football with an emphasis on turnovers aligns perfectly with Dan Quinn’s vision for the defense and should pay dividends. — Caleb Skinner

Grade: C+

I'll be honest, this hire doesn't move me very much. While Jones has a strong pedigree, I think the Commanders might have been in a better position to hire someone younger. The league is trending towards younger coaches being the answer, and Jones is in his mid-40s. While Jones has a lot of experience and credibility, the Commanders might be better off going with a younger defensive mind that could think a little bit more outside the box.

That being said, there is a very good chance that Jones could make me eat my words and have a great defense. Jones will have his work cut out for him, given Washington's defensive struggles last season, but it remains to be seen how Jones' hire will play out. — Jeremy Brener

READ MORE: Commanders Have Big Deebo Samuel Free Agency Decision



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Daniel Jeremiah Projects Ohio State Star Sonny Styles to Commanders in Mock Draft

• Chris Rodriguez Jr. Named Commanders’ Unsung Hero of 2025

• Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Titans Offensive Coordinator Job

• Commanders Could Lose Anthony Lynn to Browns or Bills Head Coaching Jobs