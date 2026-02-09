Washington Commanders 2026 Super Bowl Odds Revealed

The Seattle Seahawks took care of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 relatively easily, and now all 30 other NFL teams will look to make it to the grandest stage come this time next year when Super Bowl LXI is held in Los Angeles, California.

The Washington Commanders were one win away from reaching the Super Bowl in 2024, but unfortunately were not able to replicate the same success in 2025.

Turning the page on 2025

The Commanders will want to forget the collapse that was this past season, and have already begun to look to the future after making a handful of changes to the coaching staff, and will begin resetting the roster once free agency and the NFL Draft come around, starting in March.

Despite coming off a horrible season, the oddsmakers in Vegas believe the Commanders can somewhat contend again in 2026-27, with FanDuel giving them the 19th-best odds to win Super Bowl LXI at +4500.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Commanders have value to win Super Bowl LXI

The opening lines are still subject to change, and most likely will continue to shift as the offseason continues to unfold. However, getting the Commanders at these odds early would pay huge dividends if they are able to put together the perfect offseason.

Washington has a ton of work to do with their roster, and the turnover will likely be drastic given how many current guys on the roster are set to hit free agency. The Commanders will have to spend wisely while also maintaining their plan on how to build a roster that can compete.

The path back to contention

If the Commanders are able to quickly get everyone up to speed with their new coordinators and hit on their draft picks and free agent acquisitions, then there is no reason why they can't be right back in the hunt to contend for a Super Bowl.

It's been decades since the Commanders have seen the highest of heights, so getting back into position to compete for the Lombardi Trophy would be a huge win for the DMV.

