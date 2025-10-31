Commanders finding defensive spark in young talent
The Washington Commanders’ defense is starting to find its rhythm again, and a big part of that resurgence comes from two young defenders stepping up in major ways.
Safety Tyler Owens and linebacker Jordan Magee have injected energy and speed into the Commanders defense, catching the attention of defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.
Their play has not only helped Washington perform faster and more aggressively but also earned them bigger roles moving forward.
A Faster, More Aggressive Defense
The Commanders’ defensive improvement hasn’t been by accident. Whitt Jr. explained that a mix of personnel changes and a simplified scheme has allowed the these young defenders to play with more confidence and speed.
“I think it was a little bit of both [scheme change and personnel change],” Whitt said. “Like I said, we minimized what we did. And then you saw TO [S Tyler Owens] and [LB] Jordan [Magee], the way they just ran and hit. And then you gotta say Reavo [S Jeremy Reaves], Reavo played really, really fast. I mean, he played physical, fast, he played a really good game. And so, those guys popped off on the film.”
By scaling back the defensive playbook, Washington gave its younger players a chance to react rather than overthink. The results were evident. The Commanders played faster, hit harder, and looked more cohesive as a unit. Owens and Magee, in particular, brought a spark that the team had been missing, showing instincts and physicality that stood out on tape.
Owens and Magee Earning Larger Roles
After their breakout performances, both Owens and Magee are expected to see expanded roles in the coming weeks. Whitt praised the duo for their effort and impact.
“Yeah, when you play well you get more opportunities and it’s going to be hard to get Jordan off the field,” Whitt said. “So, we have to make sure that we can find roles for him. Same as TO, TO is a guy that has a lot of hit power to him and a lot of speed. I mean, there was a ball that got on the sideline, and you just saw those two kids just boom, going to it right now. And, man, that was good to see. So, we’ll find spaces for them to continue to get roles on them in the game.”
The Commanders’ defense has been seeking consistency all year, and the emergence of these two young defenders may be the start of that. With Owens and Magee continuing to develop, Washington appears to be building a faster, more dynamic defense for both the present and the future.
