Kevin O'Connell Connection Makes Vikings a Threat to Sign Marcus Mariota

The Minnesota Vikings need someone in their quarterback room who could help them win games and aid in the growth of young J.J. McCarthy. What does that have to do with the Washington Commanders? Given the connection between Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and quarterback Marcus Mariota, it could mean a lot.

A forgotten pre-draft connection

O’Connell was a private quarterback coach for Mariota leading into the 2015 NFL Draft, and given his passion for the position, I’d be highly surprised to learn the coach has lost track of the player despite the two not having crossed paths in the league thus far. As a free agent, Mariota could be seeking employment outside of the Commanders’ organization, with Minnesota being one of the more attractive opportunities for a veteran at this point in his career.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano recently commented on the Vikings’ quarterback situation, and while the Washington free agent doesn’t come up specifically, the entire situation is open for a veteran to step in, surely putting Mariota somewhere on that radar.

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Evaluating Minnesota's veteran options

“The Vikings are not ready to give up on J.J. McCarthy, their 2024 first-round pick who missed his rookie season because of a knee injury and struggled mightily through an injury-riddled second season in 2025. But they also aren't ready to hand McCarthy the keys for 2026,” Graziano said. “The odd quarterback landscape of this offseason makes it difficult to predict where the Vikings land, but if and when someone such as Geno Smith or Kyler Murray gets cut, I could see Minnesota pursuing that kind of passer on a low-cost, one-year prove-it deal.”

Fowler added, “Bringing in a veteran quarterback who has had some success in the league could be what the Vikings need to get McCarthy's attention. It would remind him about the parts of his game he still needs to work on and get him back on track to where Minnesota can hopefully harness his talent and build him into the franchise QB it thought he was when it drafted him. If the Vikings don't land that type of QB, they'd probably pivot to the older free agents in that group, such as Joe Flacco, former Viking Kirk Cousins and, yes, Aaron Rodgers, whom they discussed bringing in last offseason before deciding against it.”

The issue with many of those older options is their expectation to be the undisputed No. 1. If eventually benched for McCarthy, they likely wouldn't embrace a mentorship role.

The perfect mentor for a young franchise arm

On the flip side, not only has Mariota embraced his role for Jayden Daniels, a quarterback selected in the same class as McCarthy, but he’s thrived in it, and when given the opportunity, has shown he can still be part of a successful system.

For those reasons, Mariota is a great culture fit and can not only step in if needed but also give O’Connell a real assessment on the viability of his young quarterback moving forward. He can also provide a sounding board for McCarthy as a high draft pick struggling to get his feet underneath him.

The youngest option listed in these reports is Murray, and I’d imagine he’s much more interested in keeping his career afloat than he is in helping McCarthy reach his own potential.

“It's also possible that the Vikings look into one of the potentially available unproven backup QBs who could be available via trade, such as Tanner McKee, Davis Mills or even Anthony Richardson Sr.,” Fowler added. “But while such a move might help them feel better about the depth of their QB room, it likely wouldn't help them accomplish their goal with McCarthy -- either get him back on track or at least buy themselves another year to evaluate his long-term viability.”

If Minnesota really wants a veteran quarterback to help them save McCarthy but also has the ability to play if needed, Mariota appears to be the best combination of the two sides. Which is exactly why it would make sense for Washington to want him back, and to be worried if another team like the Vikings comes calling when the open negotiating period opens on March 9.

