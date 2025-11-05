Commanders get good news on linebacker ahead of Lions game
The Washington Commanders will be down several players against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, but they will get one player back after some changes with the league office.
Linebacker Frankie Luvu originally received a one-game suspension for a hip drop tackle against the Seattle Seahawks for the team's Week 9 game, but the league office is reducing his suspension, according to NFL senior vice president of football & international communications Michael Signora.
"Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, reduced the one-game suspension of Washington’s Frankie Luvu to a $100,000 fine. Luvu is eligible to play on Sunday," Signora tweeted.
Luvu suspension overturned for Lions game
Originally, Luvu was suspended for the game after the following explanation from the league office.
“During the first quarter of the Seattle-Washington game, Luvu violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 18 (a)(b), which states that: ‘It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee,’” the league statement read.
Luvu has recorded 25 tackles and two sacks so far this season for the Commanders and continues to be a big part of the defense for Joe Whitt Jr. and Dan Quinn.
The Commanders will be heavy underdogs against the Lions, but Luvu's return should make things easier for the defense as they take on Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the offense.
Luvu and the Commanders will face off against the Lions on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on FOX One or the NFL app.
