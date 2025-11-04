Commanders' Dan Quinn responds as fans react to controversial injury decision
The Washington Commanders’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night was overshadowed by a scary moment late in the game.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow on a read-option play in the fourth quarter. This moment sparked controversy as fans questioned why the young signal-caller was still in the game.
Head coach Dan Quinn addressed the decision postgame, acknowledging the outcome was tough and expressing regret for how it unfolded.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels suffers horrific injury that could end Commanders season
Quinn Reflects on the Decision
Daniels’ injury occurred with the game well out of reach, raising immediate criticism toward the Commanders’ coaching staff. Quinn explained the team's decision and mindset.
“Yeah. Not at that space,” Quinn said when asked if he considered removing Daniels late in the game. “I mean, obviously like the hindsight, you don't want to think that way, where an injury could take place. You know, obviously we're more conservative in that spot to run and hand off and not have reads to go, but just the end result – obviously, I'm bummed.”
The play in question saw Daniels run a read-option up the middle before being tackled awkwardly, dislocating his elbow in the process. Daniels immediately clutched his arm in pain before being helped off the field by trainers. It was a gut-wrenching sight for a team already dealing with several major injuries this season.
Quinn Commits to Protecting Daniels Going Forward
The Commanders have already seen Daniels miss time this season with a hamstring injury, and now face another setback for their franchise quarterback. Quinn made it clear what the franchise plans to do with Daniels moving foward.
“I think the answer to that is we will give him the support to do that,” Quinn said. “And I'm certain of that to make sure that we do that in every, every single way. And that's calls on offense, defense, you know, like the whole way through, man. I absolutely feel that way on the hamstring injury and so tonight with an elbow, yeah, it's really important we get that part right and we will.”
Fan Reactions to the Injury
Fans and players took to social media almost immediately after the play, expressing concern and frustration over seeing Daniels injured late in a blowout loss. Many offered prayers for his recovery, while others questioned the decision to keep him on the field with the game already out of reach.
Daniels’ toughness and leadership have made him a fan favorite, but the hope now is that he’ll recover and Washington learns from this moment moving forward.
READ MORE: Commanders' biggest strength faces its toughest test yet
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders' next game could decide their trade deadline strategy
• This position group must shine for Commanders against Seahawks
• Jayden Daniels talks 'very frustrating' injury before returning for Commanders