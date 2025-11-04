Commanders' 'next man up' mentality is facing its biggest test yet
This season hasn't been one the Washington Commanders had hoped for, being plagued by injuries to key players and a 3-6 record, a stark contrast to their 12-5 record last season and deep playoff run that eventually ended in the NFC Championship.
The Commanders had plans to build off that momentum, but after taking hits on both sides of the ball, it’s been difficult for them to find their rhythm this season and even harder to get a win.
Injury Woes Mount
With multiple injured players, there are key absences including QB Jayden Daniels, CB Marshon Lattimore, and WR Luke McCaffrey. Daniels is out with a dislocated elbow, Lattimore is out for the season with a torn ACL, and McCaffrey has a fractured collarbone. Other players, such as WR Terry McLaurin and DT Daron Payne, are also listed with varying injury statuses.
When asked if the number of injuries has made it harder for the Commanders to move forward this season, Quinn admitted it has. “It does, and you’ve heard me probably say that before,” Quinn said. “There’s a lot of ways that you have to go try to win the game,” he added.
Next-Man-Up Mentality
This season, Washington has been forced to get creative in those ways. With several starters sidelined, they’ve relied heavily on younger players or players bumped up from the practice squad to fill in for missing players. It’s been a next-man-up mentality week after week.
“So you may have to maneuver that differently, that’s accurate, based on how to feature the best way to go about winning,” Quinn added. “It may not look the same exactly every week.”
And that’s been the story of the Commanders’ season so far, constantly having to make adjustments. Every week brings a new lineup, a new set of challenges, and another player working through an injury that changes their plans for Sunday.
Staying Competitive
The constant shuffling has made it hard for the team to build consistency, but they continue to find ways to compete despite the setbacks.
“I do think there’s a way, ‘Hey, you got six days, this is where we’re at and this is our best way to go attack it and go win,’” he said. As the injuries have piled up, the Commanders coach indicated, “We’ll need to do that for sure.”
The Commanders have shown moments of toughness in the face of challenges, but it’s been a season of adjustments and learning. From lineup changes, tough losses, or players stepping into bigger roles, Washington is still searching for stability. While the results haven’t matched their effort, the team continues to push forward building the kind of resilience that may pay off for them later down the line.
READ MORE: Commanders' Dan Quinn responds as fans react to controversial injury decision
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• What's next for Commanders after $34 million defender gets suspended?
• This position group must shine for Commanders against Seahawks
• Jayden Daniels talks 'very frustrating' injury before returning for Commanders