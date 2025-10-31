Bengals linebacker emerges as potential trade target for Commanders
The Washington Commanders may soon look to strengthen their defense, and one potential solution could come from the AFC.
ESPN’s Ben Solak recently identified Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson as a possible trade target for Washington as the team searches for stability in the middle of its defense.
With the Commanders struggling in pass coverage and trying to redefine their defensive identity, adding a veteran like Wilson could make a lot of sense.
Why the Commanders Need Linebacker Help
The Commanders’ linebacker unit has been one of the team’s biggest question marks this season. Veteran Bobby Wagner has brought leadership and toughness, but his struggles in pass coverage have become increasingly noticeable and opposing offenses have begun to take advantage. Frankie Luvu has been a bright spot, but the coaching staff has shifted him closer to the line of scrimmage more often to generate pressure off the edge, leaving a hole in the middle of the field.
Solak believes Washington’s issues at linebacker make Wilson an ideal short-term fix.
“The Commanders clearly need short-term help at linebacker, where Bobby Wagner's struggles in pass coverage have become common knowledge for opposing offenses,” Solak said. “They also want to walk Frankie Luvu down more onto the edge, as they did against the Chiefs. Wilson is in the back half of his career, but he would immediately fill some of the snaps they need if this defense does execute a midseason turnaround.”
Adding a player with Wilson’s experience would give the Commanders an immediate upgrade in coverage and communication two areas where they’ve struggled this season. His ability to diagnose plays quickly and drop into coverage would help balance out a defense that has been far too reliant on its front four to mask deficiencies behind them.
Why Logan Wilson Fits the Commanders
Wilson’s situation in Cincinnati makes him a realistic trade option. After starting the first seven games of the season, he was benched for rookie Barrett Carter and has seen his snap count drop sharply from over 70 percent early in the season to just 30.5 percent since Week 6. Following the demotion, Wilson reportedly requested a trade, opening the door for a potential move.
“Wilson is in the back half of his career, but he would immediately fill some of the snaps they need if this defense does execute a midseason turnaround,” Solak said.
From 2021 through 2023, Wilson was one of the AFC’s most productive linebackers. He recorded nine interceptions, four forced fumbles, 17 passes defensed, and averaged around 120 tackles per season. Although his production has dipped slightly over the past year, he still brings the kind of experience and awareness that could instantly improve Washington’s defense.
For the Commanders, this move would be about more than just stats. If Washington truly wants to turn things around in the second half of the season, targeting a player like Wilson would be a smart and timely move.
READ MORE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' return has one big question mark
Stick with CommandersGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders are working on a new plan to add to their pass rush
• Commanders reveal Week 9 plan for quarterback Jayden Daniels
• Washington Commanders' injury woes just went from bad to worse
• Commanders’ Terry McLaurin reacts to his touchdown scored against Chiefs