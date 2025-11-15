Commanders have plan for Daron Payne's absence vs. Dolphins
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne is serving his one-game suspension for the team's Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Payne's loss will change things on the defensive line, but Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is confident in who is taking his place.
“Yeah, we'll miss Daron for sure inside, his presence, the physicality," Quinn said. "[DT] Johnny [Jer’Zhan] Newton and [DT] Javon Kinlaw will be the two that will feature the most inside. And then [DT] Eddie Goldman and [DT] Sheldon Day would be there behind, but we're pleased with where the development that Johnny's taking, especially on the pass rush side.
"He had had some injuries coming into last year and I felt like it took him this season, this preseason, to hit his stride and hit to the next spot. And I feel like he's doing that. So, we'll lean in more on him for sure here.”
Payne out vs. Dolphins after suspension
Payne believes he was unfairly disciplined by the league after his scuffle with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 10, but the appeal was upheld and the Commanders won't have him against the Dolphins.
Quinn said Payne spoke with the league and his team about the situation and apologized for his role in the matter.
“We actually had a chance to visit about that he also had a chance to visit with the NFL and to state what he did. ‘Hey, this is wrong, this is what I wanted to express to them.’ And make sure he knew that the player had only been penalized one time for the season. So, it had been out of character for him to do that. So, he wanted to be able to express his remorse for that incident," Quinn said.
The Commanders and Dolphins are scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday in Madrid.
