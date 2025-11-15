Commander Country

Commanders have plan for Daron Payne's absence vs. Dolphins

Daron Payne is out for the Washington Commanders matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne celebrates during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne celebrates during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne is serving his one-game suspension for the team's Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Payne's loss will change things on the defensive line, but Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is confident in who is taking his place.

“Yeah, we'll miss Daron for sure inside, his presence, the physicality," Quinn said. "[DT] Johnny [Jer’Zhan] Newton and [DT] Javon Kinlaw will be the two that will feature the most inside. And then [DT] Eddie Goldman and [DT] Sheldon Day would be there behind, but we're pleased with where the development that Johnny's taking, especially on the pass rush side.

"He had had some injuries coming into last year and I felt like it took him this season, this preseason, to hit his stride and hit to the next spot. And I feel like he's doing that. So, we'll lean in more on him for sure here.”

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Payne out vs. Dolphins after suspension

Payne believes he was unfairly disciplined by the league after his scuffle with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 10, but the appeal was upheld and the Commanders won't have him against the Dolphins.

Quinn said Payne spoke with the league and his team about the situation and apologized for his role in the matter.

“We actually had a chance to visit about that he also had a chance to visit with the NFL and to state what he did. ‘Hey, this is wrong, this is what I wanted to express to them.’ And make sure he knew that the player had only been penalized one time for the season. So, it had been out of character for him to do that. So, he wanted to be able to express his remorse for that incident," Quinn said.

The Commanders and Dolphins are scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday in Madrid.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

