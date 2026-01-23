Commanders Just Got One Step Closer to Adding 49ers Weapon

The Washington Commanders will be looking to turn things around in 2026 after a disastrous 2025 season.

Washington has already hired a new offensive coordinator in David Blough following the separation with Kliff Kingsbury, and is currently on the hunt for their next defensive coordinator before beginning to examine improving the roster.

The Commanders will have many holes to fill as they are one of the teams with some of the most free agents, and will look towards the free agent market and the NFL Draft to rebuild their roster. One area they can also add to their depth chart is in free agency, and after a fallout in San Francisco with the 49ers, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk should be on their radar.

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Aiyuk done in San Francisco

The 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk settled on a contract not that long ago that would keep him satisfied, but unfortunately, things did not pan out.

Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2024 that led to him being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to begin the 2025 season as he worked his way back from the serious injury, but things took a drastic turn from there.

In December of this season, the 49ers made the decision to place Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list, which made him ineligible to return for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Questions began to arise about what was actually going on with Aiyuk, but in a press conference following the season, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch highlighted the situation that was at hand.

#49ers GM John Lynch on Brandon Aiyuk:



“It’s safe to say he’s played his last snap as a Niner.”



Aiyuk transaction will come at some point but he will not be back. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 21, 2026

The 49ers have since voided a large chunk of his guaranteed money for the 2026 season, and he will undoubtedly be on the move, as evidenced by Lynch's comments this offseason. While a trade can be made, it appears that the 49ers will have to cut Aiyuk while getting nothing in return.

Lack of communication and "unfortunate and confusing" actions per Shanahan are what have led to this moment. With Aiyuk now headed elsewhere, he could find himself reuniting with his former collegiate quarterback in the DMV.

Oct 12, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (2) Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Reunion with Jayden Daniels

While not guaranteed that they would get him, the Commanders most definitely could use his skillset in a wide receiver room that lacks depth outside of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel if he decides to return.

Acquiring Aiyuk would pair him with his former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels, and it would be a seamless transition if the Commanders are able to make sure he medically clears and are willing to work with his unique personality.

If the Commanders are able to get assurances that Aiyuk will buy into their plans, there is no reason not to attempt to acquire his services. It would be a flier, but ultimately the risk could be worth it if he can get things straightened out. If Aiyuk is unable to straighten things out, he could likely find himself jobless and out of the league, no matter if a team is interested or not.

