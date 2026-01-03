How to watch Eagles vs. Commanders (Week 18), TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

The Washington Commanders know they will have work to do this offseason after putting up a dud in 2025 after a trip to the NFC Championship just a season prior.

Before they get to that point, however, they will have one final game remaining against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly. There isn't much to be expected from this game with the Commanders thin due to injury and the Eagles resting the majority of their starters before they head into the playoffs.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders take on the Eagles in their final game of the 2025 season.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Game Details

• Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders



• Date: Sunday, January 4th



• Kickoff Time: 4:25 PM EST



• Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Lincoln Financial Field

What channel is Eagles vs. Commanders on?

The Commanders-Eagles game will air on CBS. Check your local listings for channel information.

How to stream Eagles vs. Commanders live

Fans can stream the game live on:



• NFL+ (mobile only)



• FuboTV (free trial available)



• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)



• Eagles Radio Network (SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia)



• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Eagles vs. Commanders betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.





• Spread: Commanders +4.5



• Over/Under: 38.5



• Moneyline: Commanders +185, Eagles -225

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Eagles vs. Commanders preview

The Washington Commanders didn't quite get blown out in the first meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, but unfortunately still dropped the Week 16 contest to their NFC East rivals 29-18.

Things will look a bit different in the regular season finale for both clubs, as Washington will once again turn to NFL journeyman Josh Johnson at quarterback while Philadelphia rests the majority of their starters as they head into the playoffs according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

The Commanders have played with a bit of fight down the stretch, but it hasn't equivalated to success or wins. With a depleted roster due to injuries, and shutting down of Jayden Daniels, the Commanders are still being viewed as underdogs despite the Eagles sitting their key starting players.

The Eagles will roll out backup quarterback Tanner McKee, so it will be interesting to see how Dan Quinn will attack with no Jalen Hurts behind center. The Commanders offense has been okay since Terry McLaurin's return with the running game showing signs of life as well.

It will still likely be tightly contested battle, but it's hard to imagine the Commanders dropping this one considering the players they have at their disposal and the lack thereof on the Eagles side.

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

