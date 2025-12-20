Commanders get massive boost as Eagles rule out two superstars

LANDOVER, Md. – It’s said that football is a game of attrition, and if you glance at the injury reports for the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Week 15 matchup, you’ll see that’s never been more true than it is this season.

For the Commanders, the year has been stamped heavily and negatively by injuries, including those to running back Austin Ekeler (Achilles), defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (quad), and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee), who all landed on injured reserve (IR) with no shot at returning this season. Even a player like receiver Noah Brown, who suffered a seemingly recoverable injury in Week 2, suffered a setback before appearing in just over one game and then landing on IR again, this time for good.

It’s no surprise, then, that hosting the Eagles on Saturday evening, Washington was going to do so down several key members of the team, including offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who suffered an oblique injury last week in the win over the New York Giants.

Washington Commanders game day inactives

DT Eddie Goldman (concussion)

QB Jayden Daniels (elbow)

OT Laremy Tunsil (oblique)

TE Colson Yankoff (ankle)

RB Chase Edmonds

OT George Fant

Coleman steps into starting role

No Tunsil means that second-year offensive lineman Brandon Coleman will get valuable reps this week, filling in as the team’s starting left tackle. Last week, after Tunsil suffered his injury, Coleman was able to step in on 14 pass protection reps, allowing zero pressures, sacks, or quarterback hits along the way.

He’ll look to stack strong performances with another this weekend against a Philadelphia front that gave him a particularly hard time as a rookie last year in his first game against the squad, allowing multiple pressures in a Week 11 loss in 2024.

Eagles dealing with injury woes

Speaking of the Eagles, they are not without significant injuries themselves and came into the week’s preparation with players like running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) and offensive tackle Fred Johnson (ankle) missing practice.

Both Barkley and Johnson were cleared at the end of the week, while some of their teammates were not as fortunate.

Philadelphia Eagles game day inactives

DT Jalen Carter (shoulders)

OT Lane Johnson (foot)

TE Cameron Latu (stinger)

OLB Joshua Uche

QB Sam Howell

CB Mac McWilliams

Missing stars create opportunity

The absences of Carter and Johnson will significantly impact Philadelphia's trenches, giving Washington an opportunity to gain some leverage against the NFC East Division leaders, even as its own issues counteract that potential.

A Commanders win this weekend doesn’t do much to salvage their 2025 campaign, but a third win in their fourth NFC East Division match would go a long way toward building confidence for 2026, and preventing the Eagles from clinching the division title on their home surface would be a pretty nice morale boost as well.

