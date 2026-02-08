Commanders Take Super Bowl RB in Redraft

The Washington Commanders and 29 other teams are watching the Super Bowl from the comfort of their own home. Even though they're kicking their feet up, they'd much rather be in the trenches playing in the game like the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are.

The Commanders held the No. 29 overall pick in last year's draft and selected offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. out of Oregon. While Conerly has been successful so far with the Commanders, ESPN insider John Keim wonders what life would be like if the team selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who is playing with the Patriots after being chosen in the second round of last year's draft.

"The Commanders could target an offensive lineman or cornerback here, as they were reluctant to pick a running back in the first round last April. But Henderson would have provided Washington with juice on offense, something it lacked all season. With the Patriots, he became the second player in NFL history to have two games with multiple 50-yard rushing touchdowns in his career, per ESPN Research, joining Chris Johnson (2009)," Keim wrote.

New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson speaks to the media. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Commanders Take TreVeyon Henderson in Redraft

Henderson 23 ran the ball 180 times in his rookie season for the Patriots, recording 911 yards and nine touchdowns in a rookie year. He had a successful first season with the team, and he's part of the reason why the Patriots are in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots won just four games last season, so they are proof that it's possible to turn things around after a year.

This could mean the Commanders could add a running back early in the 2026 NFL Draft which could lead their ground game next to Jacory Croskey-Merritt in hopes of turning things around for Washington in the future.

