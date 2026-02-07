Maxx Crosby 'Done' With Raiders as Commanders Seek Pass Rush Help

The Washington Commanders need a pass rusher, and Las Vegas Raiders’ star Maxx Crosby wants a new home.

"Screw these guys": The breaking point

"Man, screw these guys,” Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says Crosby told him after the Raiders decided to place him on injured reserve at the end of the 2025 season despite his protesting that he wanted to finish the year on the field. “They're shutting me down. I am not about this. Hell no, I'm not doing it. I left the facility. I'm out. I want to get traded. I'm done." Glazer shared this information on a Super Bowl radio row appearance with Yahoo! Sports, and those words, more than any, indicate very specifically that the Commanders could be in the market to land a big-time rusher via trade.

Just like in 2025, however, the two sides being a fit for each other doesn’t mean Crosby is Washington-bound just yet. But Glazer’s knowledge of who the pass rusher is helps give a peek into why he and this organization would, in fact, be a good fit.

Glazer says that after the conversation with Crosby he spoke to Raiders’ general manger John Spytek and told him, "For a guy like Maxx who... is an addict, he has additional issues. He needs structure. You can't do that to him."

Why the relationship is "irreparable"

Asked point blank by Yahoo! Sports hosts if he thinks Crosby’s time in Vegas is done, Glazer responded, “I do.” And he added that the move is likely to happen before the draft.

The conflict between player and team isn’t about whether or not Crosby was hurt, because he was, it was whether or not it was right for the defender to push through it and continue to play while the Raiders were pursuing the No. 1 overall pick.

Glazer explained that for Crosby, "It's your honor to fight hurt... Makes him feel like a gangster... You can't take that from him." And when they did, it irreparable damaged the relationship between the two sides.

Quinn's culture offers a solution

After the news came out, Glazer adds, "no less than 20 teams called," immediately. We would be hard pressed not to believe Washington was one of those teams, and if Crosby wants a place where he’ll be allowed to play his style of game until the very end, head coach Dan Quinn has already proven that this is at least one place he could do it.

