Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles live updates, score, and highlights

In the final game of the season, the Washington Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

With the Eagles likely locked into the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, starters such as Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley are expected to have limited snaps. As a result, this matchup is less about the opponent and more about what the Commanders can show.

After a disappointing season, Sunday’s game serves as an audition for several Washington players hoping their performance will be enough to keep them in burgundy and gold next season.

PREGAME

Commanders inactives: QB Jayden Daniels, QB Marcus Mariota, QB Sam Hartman (emergency 3rd quarterback), RB Chase Edmonds, T Laremy Tunsil, DE Jaylen Holmes, DT Sheldon Day

Eagles inactives: Nakobe Dean, Marcus Epps, Jaelen Phillips, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Dallas Goedert, Jalen Carter

1st Quarter

Washington won the toss and have elected to defer to the Eagles. The final game of the season is underway. Shipley on the return for 29 yard return before being taken down by Quan Martin.

McKee will fake and go to the air on 1st and 10 and finds Devontae Smith for a gain of 17 yards. Whistle on the snap of the play. Flag against the Eagles for false start. Here comes the rush and Payne sacks McKee. McKee hand off to Bigsby for 13 yards. McKee to the air but its incomplete. Eagles will punt the ball away.

