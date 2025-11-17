Commanders' defense had 2 heroic stands, but it wasn't enough
MADRID – The Washington Commanders’ 16-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 is just all-around bad news.
For starters, it means the Commanders now have eight losses this season, three more than they had all of last year, and are nearly guaranteed to finish this season with a losing record. Even if the team were to pull off a six-game winning streak to end the regular season, it likely won’t be enough to make the postseason.
Just like there is a game within the game, there are also finer takeaways from every overarching theme, and while the latest Washington loss is bad, there are parts that aren’t as much, and parts that are even worse.
The Good: Goal Line Defense
While the Dolphins did score one touchdown, two other times they had the ball at the Commanders’ goal line and came away with nothing.
First, in the third quarter, with a 13-6 lead, the defense stood up against Miami, despite entering the game with the league’s 27th-ranked run defense. On the final try, however, the Dolphins attempted a pass that was broken up by Washington linebacker Bobby Wagner, protecting the lead and giving the ball back to the offense.
Then, in the fourth quarter and following a muffed punt turnover, Miami eventually put itself into a first-and-goal situation, and the Commanders' defense once again held firm.
First, on third down, running back De’Von Achane was stonewalled. Then, on fourth down, fellow back Ollie Gordon was hit and tackled in the backfield so quickly he went to the sideline yelling at his offensive line. In that situation, the game was tied at 13, and the defense made sure it stayed that way.
The Bad: Decision-Making
Quarterback Marcus Mariota certainly isn’t solely to blame for the team’s sixth loss in a row, but there are things he’s going to wish he could do over again when he turns on the tape.
One of those situations came in the second quarter on a drive that eventually ended with a missed 51-yard field goal try by kicker Matt Gay.
Earlier in the drive, on a first-down play, Mariota was outside of the pocket with yards of fresh, green, Spanish grass ahead of him. We thought for sure he’d take advantage, but alas, he did not.
Instead, Mariota fired a pass into the end zone that was tightly contested by a Dolphins defender and fell to the field surface incomplete. Three snaps later, Gay would miss the first of two botched field goals.
Then, in overtime, Mariota targeted tight end Zach Ertz on a pass that was intercepted fairly easily. Whether he just didn’t see the defender there or it was something else, Mariota is going to want to kick himself when he has to watch that one again.
And it wasn’t just Mariota. There were several occasions where offensive play-calling was a bit suspect, or bland, and times when head coach Dan Quinn appeared content to let the clock run in favor of long field goal tries despite his kicker’s history of missing them.
All in all, just not a banner day for decision makers from Washington.
The Ugly: Dropped Opportunities
To their credit, the Commanders’ defense did an overall solid job. While the Dolphins may not be a juggernaut in today’s NFL, anytime you can keep a team below 17 points, you’ve given yours a chance to win.
Still, cornerback Mike Sainristil’s dropped interception stands out as an opportunity missed that could have tipped the scales toward a Washington win instead of a loss. That alone isn’t enough to land here in this column, of course. Instead, that takes a play you can almost immediately connect to the eventual defeat.
With just over four minutes remaining in a tie game, Sainristil went back to return a punt and appeared to hesitate when deciding to let the kick hit the ground or field it. He eventually committed to fielding it, but by the time he did, he was left sprinting toward the ball, which then bounced off of him and was recovered by Miami in Washington territory.
We suppose here is where we could go with the ‘no harm, no foul’ theory, since the Dolphins squandered the opportunity, but for a young player who considers himself a playmaker and has so much promise, it was truly one of the more glaring shortfalls in this weekend’s loss.
READ MORE: Marcus Mariota's overtime interception seals Commanders loss vs. Dolphins
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Marcus Mariota ready to lead Commanders again in Madrid
• Joe Whitt Jr. addresses Commanders play-caller switch to Dan Quinn
• Washington Commanders' injury crisis has led to a major new shakeup
• Commanders' QB reveals how the defensive shakeup is affecting offense