Commanders Confidence Meter: Where Washington Stands Entering Week 1 vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders enter Week 1 after retooling their roster following a disastrous 2025 season. They now possess what I would call a roster that's almost there in some spots, and questionable in others. The thing is, in the NFL, if you have a decent defense and a franchise quarterback, not much else matters. That's exactly the foundation Washington is banking on this season.



Each week, we'll measure our confidence in specific areas of the Commanders on a scale of 1-10. A score of 1-3 represents a major concern, 4-6 means there are still questions to answer, 7-8 shows legitimate confidence, and anything above that means there isn't much keeping us up at night.



This week's numbers establish the baseline. Beginning Sunday, they'll have actual regular-season evidence behind them.



Biggest Confidence: Jayden Daniels/Passing Game — 8

Biggest Concern: Offensive Line — 5

Overall: 6

Jayden Daniels / Passing Game — 8/10

The quarterback position will always rank near the top of the food chain, and with Washington, that certainly is the truth, as Jayden Daniels remains the player the Commanders can trust most to make the offense function.



Head coach Dan Quinn has been beaming over Daniels since the microphone came on and he was asked a question post-draft about his command and accuracy. The biggest takeaway this year is that Daniels, while he didn't play much in the preseason, had more than 500 reps in camp, including two joint practice sessions (with Miami and Baltimore). New offensive coordinator David Blough, while keeping the offense as secret as possible, has gone on and on about Daniels getting greater control of protections and operating from the huddle.



While the room feels much deeper this season, Terry McLaurin is still the top receiver, although Stefon Diggs would make that argument interesting. Mix in rookie Antonio Williams and tight end Chig Okonkwo and the team should have multiple options for Daniels to excel with.



What moves the ranking:



Whether this ranking increases or decreases depends on several things this week against Philadelphia, including how Daniels plays in the new system, how well he does with more control and more time under center. Does he operate within the system, looking for the open man and getting rid of it when it's the best option, or does he try to play hero ball the second the play breaks down? He's ready to prove to the world that he's elite at the position, but there are a couple of last steps before he's there.

Run Game — 6/10

Nov 9, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs onto the field prior to the Commanders' game against the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back is a position I have some questions about heading into the 2026 season. That's not to say I don't like the team's options; I love all three, but 2026 needs to be a year when the backfield roles are more defined by design, not by necessity. That said, the team should have good options for catching the ball out of the backfield after adding Rachaad White and having Jacory Croskey-Merritt emerge as a potential three-down back after working on his hands this offseason. Adding Kaytron Allen as a short-yardage back who can also do more on the edges was a plus as well.



The shift back into the huddle and back under center both support a stronger rushing attack, which is good because a conventional run game needs to produce without Daniels constantly becoming the solution. At the same time, Daniels' ability affects defensive numbers even when he doesn't keep the ball.



A ranking of six should be seen as overall optimism, but it still needs proof that the running game is a strength.



What moves this ranking:



For this ranking to go up, one of these backs will have to emerge as an everydown guy, or the system will have to go without a hitch, and each back will have to do their specific jobs perfectly.

Offensive Line — 5/10

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) enters the field prior to the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into this season, I viewed Washington's offensive line depth as a strength. Following Laremy Tunsil's injury in camp, the world is about to find out if that depth is as good as advertised. Brandon Coleman is the left tackle with Chris Paul at left guard; Nick Allegretti, who missed most of camp with a calf injury, is the center; last year's starting right side, Sam Cosmi at guard and Josh Conerly Jr. at right tackle. If either tackle has issues, Washington has Andrew Wylie; if the interior has problems, they have rookies Matt Gulbin and Tanoa Togiai, at center and guard, respectively.



The staff has the utmost confidence in this group and believes that working through different combinations in camp made them better. A five ranking on our end means I still need to see more before I'm convinced; a good showing against Philly would go a long way.



What moves this ranking:



While I'd love to see a completely clean pocket Sunday, the ability to limit Philadelphia's pass rush while establishing a functional pocket would certainly convince me a bit more. The team needs to find a way to live in a place where they don't have to dramatically shrink their playbook to protect their quarterback.

Defensive Front — 6/10

Washington Commanders edge rusher Odafe Oweh goes through drills during training camp practice in Ashburn, Va., on Aug. 3, 2026. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

This unit's main strength is in how defensive coordinator Daronte Jones can attack with multiple fronts rather than sticking with one alignment the entire game. Having Daron Payne, Tim Settle, Javon Kinlaw, Charles Omenihu, and Shy Tuttle on the interior and Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Joshua Josephs on the edge is a great group.



The main reason the ranking is at six comes from where they ended last year and the health uncertainty that surrounded the group for most of the week. Of course, Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts combo is enough to stress any defense and make the rankings sag a bit.



What moves this ranking:



Keeping Barkley contained would be a great start; he's made a career out of torching Washington.

Secondary — 5/10

I see the secondary as a slight problem, but I'm hoping the rest of the defense balances out based on the team's play behind Jones' system. The safeties are strong with Quan Martin, Nick Cross, and Jeremy Reaves; the corners are a bit more of a question mark with Trey Amos missing, but could be perfect fits in Jones's attacking-style defense. I'm in wait-and-see mode with this group. I like Mike Sainristil and Amik Robertson, but I'm just not sold yet on them being the every-down options outside. That's not to say they cannot play the position, because they can; they're both just better inside. But given how Jones intends to use them, I remain skeptical.



What moves this ranking:



Whether Washington eliminates busted coverages and explosive plays while still allowing Jones to disguise coverages.

New Coordinators — 6/10

From assistant QB coach and rookie QB to running the entire offense together. 🤝#Commanders OC David Blough and QB Jayden Daniels entered Washington at the same time. Now as OC and Year 3 QB, they've built this offensive system from the ground up.



That chemistry helps JD5… pic.twitter.com/gaI6ZyCDru — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) September 5, 2026

There is plenty to like with both new coordinators, but there is, of course, no proven track record to go off of for either. Both systems sound like they had great installations in camp and have been heavily guarded in the process, with the team deliberately showing very little of either system during preseason or camp. Sunday will be both coordinators' first time not only game-planning and adjusting, but also being game-planned against and then countering what the other staff is doing.



With the single scoop of vanilla we got on both sides of the ball during the preseason, I'm not ready to commit to much more than a six with this group. I do, however, have high expectations for both.



What moves this ranking:



How quickly does each coordinator adjust when needed? How well does their scheme attack? Success may come from several avenues, but disruption on the defensive side and points from both would be a success that moves the needle.

Special Teams — 8/10

This section has the least to prove, but the rookie kicker is the reason for the eight ranking, as Drew Stevens has never kicked in an NFL regular-season game. Tress Way and Tyler Ott are both established, as are Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey at each of their respective positions.



What moves this ranking:



Stevens handling his first meaningful pressure situation the same way he handled the summer competition.



My Prediction:



While I'm not 100% confident, I believe Washington's defense will make life tough for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, but could have issues with Barkley. This one could come down to how well Jayden Daniels can take command late in the fourth quarter and win off the scheme, not hero ball.



Prediction : Commanders 27, Eagles 24



Season Prediction Record: 0-0

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