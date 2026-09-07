NFC East Roundup: Where All Four Rivals Stand Heading Into Week 1

With the season moving into Week 1 across the NFL, there is no shortage of notable news throughout the NFC East as the league begins the new year.

Around the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys News

"I don't have a plan [yet], but this is my 16th year in the National Football League," said the seven-time All-Pro and former Super Bowl MVP. "I like to think that I'm a coach's dream. I just try to make everybody's job easy — coaches and the players around me. Whatever I can do to help contribute to wins is why I'm here.



"Whether that's in the locker room or out there on the football field, I'm still a sack daddy, so I'll have my opportunity to go out there and rush the quarterback and contribute to wins."



What is already known is the fact Miller will not be a three-down outside linebacker. He still has plenty of tread left on his tires, evidenced by his nine sacks for the Buffalo Bills in 2025, but the two-time Super Bowl champion will be utilized situationally in Dallas, and that's something he confessed to during training camp in Oxnard.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



Parker is the real deal



From the moment the defense steps on the field, all eyes will be on Christian Parker’s group. Promises of a new scheme have set high expectations for this unit. Obviously, things will be better, but mediocre is not the benchmark.



For the Cowboys to be true contenders, the defense must find its way into the top 10 in efficiency. That means that fancy words like “multiple,” “gap-and-a-half,” and “Star” must deliver on their promises of confusing quarterbacks and creating opportunities for defenders to affect the play.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



1. Cornerback Remains Cowboys’ Worst Unit



Many have noted that former Wake Forest CB Caelen Carson is likely the 53rd man on the Dallas roster, meaning he is the weakest link/most likely to be replaced at some point this season. It is hard to argue that he and Ameer Speed won’t be under a microscope this year.



At the top of the depth chart, DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel provide hope for bounce-back years, but health concerns are always prevalent with them; Cobie Durant is set to be CB2, which is fine, but not at all great.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



According to the NFL's official website, where all fines are listed, the league handed down a $6,735 fine to Davis for unnecessary roughness as a result of an illegal use of the helmet. The infraction occurred in the first quarter of the against the Arizona Cardinals at the 12:07 mark. The play saw Davis pick up five yards on a carry. He was not penalized following the play, though. We only found out about this fine recently, as the NFL hands down all of the preseason punishments after the exhibition slate is over.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



Join LIVE for HC Brian Schottenheimer’s press conference from The Star in Frisco presented by AT&T



📺: #DALvsNYG 9/13 on NBC #DallasCowboys | @ATThttps://t.co/QQDdWGjOs1 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 3, 2026

New York Giants News

The New York Giants extended backup quarterback Jameis Winston through the 2028 season on a two-year deal worth $13 million, sources told ESPN on Sunday.



The Giants also agreed to a two-year extension with guard Jon Runyan. That deal is worth $22 million and includes $21.5 million guaranteed, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



ONE MORE WEEK!!! pic.twitter.com/2P2SxkgciR — New York Giants (@Giants) September 6, 2026

Last season, there were a few young players who had to break out for the New York Giants to play meaningful football past Thanksgiving. I personally, and incorrectly, spotlighted a few of them. These guys were wild cards, so to speak. This year's Big Blue breakout candidates inspire much more confidence.



And that is because their respective floors seem much higher. If the following three men all make notable progress during the 2026 campaign, the Giants should be in excellent shape in the long term, and they may even compete for a playoff berth in the short term.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



“He’s great at the catch point,” Newsome said of Pickens, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “That’s something he’s been great at since he got in the league is just being able to make the tough catches. You’ve got number 88, CeeDee, he can line up anywhere, do a lot of great things."

The Giants hired Harbaugh, with 15 winning seasons, 12 playoff appearances, and a Super Bowl title in 18 years with the Baltimore Ravens, in an effort to get an organization that has lost its way since the 2011 Super Bowl victory, back on track.

Harbaugh has brought credibility to the organization. No one knows if this will ultimately work. Plenty of accomplished coaches have flamed out at later stops. But no other coach on the market this offseason could have generated this level of buy-in. A leader with a clear vision is leading the organization. Everyone believes in Harbaugh’s methods because he can point to his lengthy track record of success. The Giants feel like a professional organization for the first time in a long time. How that translates to wins and losses remains to be seen, but Harbaugh’s impact has already been profound.

Philadelphia Eagles News

Mark Twain is often credited with the brilliant description of the three distinct levels of untruth to standard information, public deception, and statistical manipulation, with “lies, damned lies, and statistics.” Scottish writer Andrew Lang once compared statisticians to drunks who use lampposts for support rather than illumination, something former Villanova coach Jay Wright used to motivate the Wildcats. Meanwhile, the old proverb still holds: figures don’t lie, but liars do figure.”

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



The final countdown pic.twitter.com/rtfCzokrjt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 6, 2026

Question from @AdamMillis: Who’s a backup right now that could end up starting by the end of the season? Jeremiah Trotter comes to mind first.



I think that there's an argument that Trotter is a better player, right now, because he has had more time in the scheme, he understands where he needs to be, he can anticipate where the ball is going, and he has Vic Fangio's trust.



However, if he is better, it's marginal at best. Jihaad Campbell is a far more gifted player in terms of size and athleticism and the only way he is going to get better is if he plays. Their respective ceilings aren't close. Campbell has All-Pro potential. Trotter does not. So Campbell (rightfully) is going to play.



If Campbell is just bad for some reason and he is making losing plays, could they make a switch? Sure, but I think they'll be patient there, and in my opinion Campbell played well enough as a rookie that there's little reason to anticipate that he'll falter.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



The 2026 Philadelphia Eagles captains are:

Saquon Barkley (2nd season as captain with Eagles, 7th overall in NFL)

Zack Baun (2nd season)

Jordan Davis (1st season)

Jalen Hurts (6th season)

Lane Johnson (5th season)

Jordan Mailata (3rd season)

DeVonta Smith (2nd season)

Rediscovering run-game juice. Finding a way to get Saquon Barkley more than the 1,140 yards he ran for last season, a paltry number compared to 2024 when he ran for 2,005, would go a long way. It’s not just about Barkley, though. It’s about finding ways to allow Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley to help, too. It’s a deep position, and Barkley is 29.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



It’s easier to buy a bounce back season from Cam Jurgens (although back injuries are never comforting) than it is from Landon Dickerson. Jurgens looks healthy and sounds excited for the new season. Dickerson reportedly gave consideration to retirement after 2025 (although he denied as much) and he looked physically diminished at times during camp.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Washington Commanders News

We posted the first version of this list a little late, after the Detroit Lions game. Since then, the Washington Commanders have finished preseason, trimmed the roster, and started focusing on the upcoming season. More importantly, we've had a couple of weeks to look over film and evaluate the group ourselves, and we're happy to say several of these players will make an impact on the roster in 2026.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



this time next week you will be watching Commanders football 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/xlJNPvalLq — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2026

The Washington Commanders spent the entire offseason program and training camp laying the groundwork for a new defensive identity under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Along the way, the staff has consistently emphasized speed, physicality, disguise, and attacking the football. Those are all things we've grown accustomed to hearing, but safety Jeremy Reaves recently sat down withCommanders On SIand added another word that helps explain what Jones wants the unit to become long-term — joyful. Commanders HC Dan Quinn has praised Reaves' communication ability, calling it "elite," and praised his understanding of Jones' defense during camp. Reaves described the personality Jones is trying to build into the defense: "He wants fast. He wants physical," Reaves said. "He wants joy at the end of the day. That’s his makeup."

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



That was the first decision in a long list of sacrifices the first-time NFL defensive coordinator had to make early in his coaching career. He lived out of his car for two months in Chicago. Then, in 2010, while a grad assistant at UCLA, he slept in the cornerbacks' meeting room for most of his year with the Bruins. Two years after that, as a University of Hawaii assistant, he slept in his office for a year before moving into an alumnus' pool house.



Along his journey -- often with his pet python, Goldie Gambino, living in his book bag -- he also coached high school for two years and nearly left the profession twice -- attending law school at one point, and applying to the U.S. Capitol Police at another in hopes of becoming a Federal Air Marshal. However, like on that frigid night in the Windy City, he always resolved to stick it out.



"It was like, 'Is it ever going to end?'" Jones told ESPN. "I was like, 'Maybe it's not for me.'"

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



Kevin with a special Labor Day Sunday podcast which includes a quick reaction to the Michigan-Western Michigan game as well as a few other College Football Week 1 thoughts. And then author, biographer, and Redskins' historian Mike Richman joined Kevin to talk about his new book, Washington Pro Football Encyclopedia-Redskins & Commanders.

"We are pleased to have District PM Alliance represent the Commanders in this significant effort," said Andy VanHorn, Head of Real Estate, Washington Commanders. "With their combined experience, leadership, and deep understanding of complex development projects, District PM Alliance is uniquely positioned to guide this effort and help deliver a world-class venue that will serve our fans and the broader community for decades."



"We are honored to serve as part of District PM Alliance and to help guide the Washington Commanders through this once-in-a-generation opportunity," said Chris Dunlavey, Co-CEO of Brailsford & Dunlavey. "The historic site holds deep meaning for this franchise and for the District. Our role is to bring disciplined program leadership, transparent partnership, and long-term vision so that this stadium not only delivers an exceptional home for the team but also creates lasting value for the surrounding community. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Commanders, the District, and our partners to realize a project worthy of Washington's history and future."

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.