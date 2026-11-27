Dan Quinn backs Stefon Diggs but says Lucas Patrick’s snaps need work after the Bengals win. Plus, rookie nominees and Arizona’s defensive shakeup. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Need to Know

A very unexpected but wonderful thing happened on Thanksgiving. While America was recovering from their afternoon meals, the Dallas Cowboys somehow lost a 31-10 lead to the Joe Milton-led Philadelphia Eagles. The 39-38 result marked the biggest comeback in the history of Thanksgiving Day games. Which might be the best line I write today.



In the process, Dallas fell to 5-7 and moved into third place in the NFC East, while Washington moved into second at 4-5-1, ahead of the Cowboys by winning percentage. The Giants still lead the division by two games.

NFC East Standings

Team Record Win % Div. GB Giants 6-3-1 .650 2-1-1 -- Commanders 4-5-1 .450 2-2-1 2 Cowboys 5-7 .417 2-2 2.5 Eagles 4-7 .364 2-3 3

- The Commanders made Brandon Aiyuk's signing official Thursday, adding him and cornerback Ambry Thomas, a 2021 third-round pick by San Francisco, to the practice squad while releasing receiver Malik Heath. Aiyuk has no announced game role or return date. Thomas has appeared in 42 NFL games, starting 11, and gives Washington another option at corner if he is elevated from the practice squad.



- Seeing Amik Robertson (ankle) on the injury report Thursday as a nonparticipant is a problem. All eyes will be on what he does on the practice field Friday.



- Treylon Burks (foot) and Charles Omenihu (rib) were both limited Thursday. Jayden Daniels (left elbow/left hand), Rachaad White (heel), and Sonny Styles (ankle) participated fully. Stefon Diggs came off the report after being listed as a nonparticipant Wednesday for personal reasons.



- The Arizona Cardinals are still trying to figure out who will take snaps under center in Week 12. Rookie quarterback Carson Beck did not practice for a second straight day Thursday. Josh Johnson is expected to get his second straight start if Beck cannot practice Friday. Johnson is a player Washington fans certainly are aware of, having spent two different stops in burgundy and gold in 2018 and 2025, appearing in nine games and starting five.



- Arizona has questions along both lines, too. Right guard Jon Gaines II missed a second straight practice with an ankle injury, and Mike LaFleur indicated he is unlikely to play. On defense, Josh Sweat sat out Thursday with a shoulder issue and rest designation. That doesn't settle his status for Sunday. Safety Budda Baker and left guard Isaac Seumalo returned to full practice, while defensive lineman Zach Carter practiced fully but still needs to be activated from injured reserve before he can play. Friday's report should clear up which of those matchups Washington is actually getting.



- Washington will also be the first team to face Arizona's defense with Teryl Austin calling the plays. The Cardinals fired Nick Rallis on Monday, and Austin said he will work from the sideline. He isn't promising to remake the defense in a week. “I'll try to prioritize a little bit of simplicity to try and give our guys some freedom,” Austin said Thursday. Daniels and David Blough will get their first look at what that means on Sunday.



- Zaven Collins offered a little more to go on. He said some of the rules from Rallis’ defense have been dropped, giving Arizona’s edge rushers and defensive linemen more freedom. The Cardinals have also worked in some new plays and spent part of Wednesday’s practice on takeaway drills. Collins said the basic approach is “still see the ball, get the ball.” Washington can study the old defense, but it won't know exactly what Austin kept until the game starts.



- Blough had more to say Thursday about Antonio Williams than just praising his big night against Cincinnati. He pointed to the work Williams and Daniels had already done on the throws that won the game, saying their connection had shown up in practice. “He has a natural knack for spaces and timing,” Blough said. Williams is going to keep getting chances to show it, with Burks still working through his foot injury and Aiyuk just beginning his time with the team.



- Daronte Jones sees Washington’s defense getting quicker at a different part of the job: recognizing its assignments and talking through them together. That gives the players more time to deal with what the offense is showing them. Jones pointed to Sonny Styles, whom linebackers coach Ken Norton has pushed to trust his read: “You see it, you recognize it, just cut it loose.” That communication will matter against Arizona, regardless of who starts at quarterback.



- One result from Wednesday’s roundup is in: neither Antonio Williams nor Drew Stevens won the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week vote. Denver running back Jonah Coleman took the award. Stevens still has his separate NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor after making five field goals against Cincinnati.

Commanders News Articles & Film

Washington fans aren't dumb and can see right through empty promises made by those in executive positions. They've been scarred by years of "getting it right" under several different coaching staffs, so when one goes 1-4-1 to start year three, they tend to stop listening. Since that start, though, the Commanders have gone 3-1 and are coming off a 22-20 walk-off win over what was the hottest team in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals. Then, Wednesday brought an agreement to sign former All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the practice squad.

The Washington Commanders officially signed Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad after Wednesday’s workout. Head coach Dan Quinn liked what he saw, but set no timetable for the former 49ers star receiver to return to action. It appears the staff will rightfully make Aiyuk earn a game-day role, which should be an interesting situation.

Remember two weeks ago when six of the nine publications were questioning Dan Quinn's job security? Now NFL.com's Nick Shook is talking about Quinn's seat cooling off, while FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano is giving the head coach credit for keeping this team fighting. Funny how winning a couple of games changes the conversation. Of course, Quinn certainly wasn't getting much help from his own decisions earlier in the season, but Washington deserves some credit for refusing to go away.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni ended up by the stands with fans at the end of the game and had to be brought back to the field. pic.twitter.com/3EFV2f6txi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2026

The 4-5-1 Washington Commanders go on the road this week following an impressive last-minute win over the Bengals on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals’ season is all but over at 3-8, following a blowout loss to the Chiefs on Sunday and wholesale personnel and coaching changes. While the odds of Washington securing their third consecutive win seem good, Dan Quinn made it clear earlier in the week that the Commanders are not in a position to overlook anyone.

Podcasts

Yes, that really is Brandon Aiyuk's music -Last Man Standig

Commanders insider Ben Standig recaps an eventful day in Ashburn as free agent WR Brandon Aiyuk not only visits and works out for the team, but also agrees to join the practice squad. What Jayden Daniels thinks of the reunion with his friend. Hear from GM Adam Peters on what went into the decision. RB Austin Ekeler on the physical acclimation period Aiyuk faces, and the locker room fit, along with the RB room and not looking past the Cardinals.

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