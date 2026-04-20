One Final Free Agent the Commanders Should Sign

All the talk over the past few weeks has shifted from free agency to the NFL Draft, and we have finally reached the moment when the incoming rookie class will find out who they will be representing on the football field come Sundays in the fall.

The focus may be on the incoming rookie class, but it's important not to forget that there are plenty of solid options still on the free agent market that could be welcome additions to a team like the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders already had quite the free agent haul this offseason, but they could, and should, look to the open market once again to fill a void on the offensive side of the ball.

Commanders Should Sign WR Jauan Jennings

The Commanders signed Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson to help the wide receiver room, but they still lack that legitimate second wide receiver that can produce at a high level opposite of Terry McLaurin.

San Francisco 49ers free agent wideout, Jauan Jennings, would be a great addition to the room for a multitude of reasons, but he will likely have to come down on his asking price, and the Commanders will have to be okay with bringing in a player like Jennings, who is widely regarded as one of the more unlikeable players in the league.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jennings is coming off a career year with the 49ers, notching nine touchdowns, and he is looking for a massive payday off of it. Jennings is thought to be looking for an offer over $20 million annually, but he likely won't get that, which is why he is still on the market.

A third-down safety net with tons of physicality at six-foot-three, Jennings would flourish with Jayden Daniels at quarterback.

He has earned a reputation as a hard-nosed player and a go-to target when a first down is needed. Jennings is also perhaps the best run-blocking wide receiver in the league, further exemplifying his ability to set the tone from his position. His size also poses extreme mismatches against NFL defenders, which makes him a favorite target once the team enters the red zone.

Signing Jennings even to a one-year deal would allow the Commanders to finally fill out their wide receiver room, but it would also allow them to narrow their focus in the NFL Draft. Meaning, they won't be rushed to take a wide receiver early with the seventh overall pick, therefore using it on one of the draft's elite defenders to continue turning around the league's worst defenses.

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