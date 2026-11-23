Commanders vs. Bengals Live Updates: Score, Highlights, Inactives for Monday Night Football
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The Washington Commanders (3-5-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) tonight on Monday Night Football at Northwest Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC (ManningCast on ESPN2). Coming off a Thursday night win over the Giants, Washington is looking to snap Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak in a prime-time rematch of Jayden Daniels’ breakout 2024 shootout against Joe Burrow.
- How to Watch Commanders vs. Bengals: TV, Stream, Radio & ManningCast
- Northwest Stadium Weather Forecast: Kickoff Temps & Wind Gusts
- 49ers Release Brandon Aiyuk: Why Washington Is Named His Most Likely Landing Spot
Follow live updates, official 6:45 p.m. inactives, and play-by-play reaction below:
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone