The Washington Commanders (3-5-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) tonight on Monday Night Football at Northwest Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC (ManningCast on ESPN2). Coming off a Thursday night win over the Giants, Washington is looking to snap Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak in a prime-time rematch of Jayden Daniels’ breakout 2024 shootout against Joe Burrow.

Follow live updates, official 6:45 p.m. inactives, and play-by-play reaction below:

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