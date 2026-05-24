RGIII Breaks Down How David Blough's Play-Calling Blueprint Will Elevate the Commanders

Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the country, and nobody understands that better than former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III.

RGIII, who hails from a military family himself, spent time with us from USAA's Poppy Wall of Honor from the National Mall, giving his insight on a number of topics, including the Commanders' handing the offensive keys over to David Blough after the departure of Kliff Kingsbury this offseason.

RGIII Loves Blough Getting Terry McLaurin More Looks

"Yeah, well, I think David Blough, the first thing that he did that, that is extremely important, was he told Scary Terry he's gonna get him 10 targets, 10-plus targets again. You want to win over the locker room. Scary Terry is the leader of that team, and he, and he should be getting 10-plus targets again," said Griffin III. "I think that was a massive issue last year, where he wasn't getting the target share that he needed, but that also had something to do with, you know, him not being there for training camp and getting hurt early in the year, so he's already batting 1000 by doing that."

Griffin III loved Blough's recent comments about getting McLaurin more involved in the offense after last season's tumultuous up-and-down roller coaster. If Blough can get McLaurin those targets, and the rest of the offense is able to be productive alongside him, Jayden Daniels and the offense could find themselves back to 2024 form.

Blough, believing that the Commanders' success on offense will be centered around the leadership of McLaurin, shows that he is serious about turning things around. It won't be easy, but he has a plan that he wants to put into action that will look a lot different than what we saw under Kingsbury.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) works with assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RGIII Believes in David Blough as a First Time Play Caller

"So, some of the innovative minds that I've played for, the best things they did was they allowed the offense to build off of itself. So, I'm going to show you one thing, and I'm going to do it, and then I'm going to show you the same thing, and I'm going to do five to six different things from that same look," Griffin III continued. "I think that's where he'll be most successful. I know that in his coaching tree, his own experience is what he experienced, and that allows the offense to constantly be on the offensive. I had a coach once tell me the only way to score is to try to score. The job of an offense is to confuse the defense, and I think that's what he has to do: put his guys in positions and allow them to go be successful."

Confusing the defense by giving a look that you can run multiple plays off of keeps the defense on their heels and allows the offense to run smoothly and consistently. Griffin III has seen that this works tremendously from his time as a quarterback and believes that Blough will be able to put his players in the best positions to be successful in this way.

If Blough can do this with timely play calling as well, the sky is the limit for the Commanders' offense despite a lack of elite skill players outside of McLaurin. Blough will have his work cut out for him with unproven players on the outside, but if he can masterfully call plays, then we could see a drastic shift on the offensive side of the ball from a season ago.

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