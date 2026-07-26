Tim Settle Appears Ready for Commanders Training Camp - Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

With the rookies already reporting on Friday and the veteran players reporting on Tuesday, the whiff of training camp is in the air. That said, the Washington Commanders announced Saturday that they were placing three players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. But one name missing from that list may be the bigger story.



After undergoing offseason foot surgery, defensive tackle Tim Settle was not among the players Washington placed on the PUP ahead of Wednesday’s first practice. Settle spent the offseason working his way back from the foot injury he sustained in December last year that caused him to miss the rest of his second season in Houston.



Settle not being included with Trey Amos, Dorance Armstrong, and Deatrich Wise Jr. does not mean he is 100 percent. But clearly the non-designation indicates he has recovered enough to participate, even if the staff decides to limit his workload.

Commanders Receive $453.2 Million in NFL Revenue

The Washington Commanders and the other 31 NFL teams each received $453.2 million for their individual share of national revenue last season. The number is kept private but is disclosed annually by the Green Bay Packers, who must publicly report it to their more than 539,000 stockholders since they are fan-owned.



The number itself increased 4.8% from last year and totaled $14.5 billion across all 32 teams. It does not include other team-based revenue generated through tickets, concessions, sponsorships, and other operations.

John Lynch Addresses Brandon Aiyuk’s Commanders Claim

During a press conference Saturday, San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch was asked by reporter Matt Burrows if Brandon Aiyuk's claim that he was going to sign with the Washington Commanders "the moment I'm released" has influenced the team's decision on whether to keep him on the reserve/left squad list.



Lynch refused to engage the question:

Matt, I understand you got to do your job. I understand. But as I said at the start, he's on that list. That means he's not on our roster. I'm going to focus on the guys that are and stand by what we've said already. 49ers GM John Lynch

.@mattbarrows asked John Lynch about Aiyuk's claim that he will eventually join the Commanders, and if that factors into the 49ers decision to keep him on the reserve/left-squad list:https://t.co/AtmE2f9nm7 pic.twitter.com/f7S4tPB4Iu — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2026

That leaves this situation in the same place it has been awkwardly all offseason. No matter how many Instagram posts Aiyuk makes or houses he buys in Virginia, he will stay on that reserve/left squad list until he applies for reinstatement and shows up at the 49ers facility.



Even then, there are no guarantees that once released, Washington would have any interest in signing him.

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