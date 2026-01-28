How Brian Flores Helped Shape Commanders DC Daronte Jones

As Daronte Jones steps into his new role as the Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator, his time working alongside Brian Flores with the Minnesota Vikings taught him an important lesson he now brings to Washington.

A New Role With Familiar Influence

Flores was a strong candidate for the Commanders as they searched for a new defensive coordinator this offseason. Although he ultimately decided to remain in Minnesota, Jones plans to carry pieces of Flores’ philosophy with him after spending the past three seasons working alongside him.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While speaking on the NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov podcast, Jones shared what stood out most to him about Flores. It wasn’t just his ability to communicate, but his willingness to think outside of the box when it comes to defensive game planning.

“We like to joke that he doesn’t live in the box. His thought process sometimes can be so out there that it’s kind of like a mad scientist,” Jones said. “I just admire that because it takes courage to do those things. It takes courage to not be among the norm, to do things your way, to have your vision regardless of how crazy it may sound.”

Thinking Beyond the Box

That outside-the-box thinking showed up on the field in a major way. The Vikings’ defense finished ranked No. 3 in the NFL, with the defensive line recording 16 sacks and 33 tackles for loss. The unit allowed just 158.5 passing yards per game, the second fewest in the league, and ranked among the league leaders in points allowed at 15.8 per game and third down conversion defense at 25.2 percent.

Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Those numbers highlight just how different things looked in Washington this season. The Commanders finished last in the NFL in total defense, allowing 384.3 yards per game and ranking No. 32 overall. Injuries to key players like Marshon Lattimore and Dorance Armstrong played a role, but they were not the only reason the defense struggled.

More than the statistics, the Commanders’ defense lacked confidence and identity. Communication issues consistently surfaced, play-calling often appeared hesitant, and the unit struggled with consistency from week to week. Those issues made it difficult to stop explosive plays or to establish any defensive rhythm.

A Chance to Reset the Culture

As Jones takes over, the mindset he picked up from Flores could be exactly what this defense needs. If the Commanders can improve communication, trust aggressive decisions, and play with more confidence, thinking outside of the box may be what helps this unit finally take a step forward.

