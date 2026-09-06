10 Quotes That Reveal What the Commanders Want to Be in 2026

The Washington Commanders spent the past few months installing new systems on both sides of the ball while trying to inject a fresh identity in the process. The team has not only given Jayden Daniels stronger personnel to work with, but has also expanded his responsibilities at the line of scrimmage and made a point of using the huddle, something they didn't do much of in Daniels' first two seasons. The team is focused on letting the system create for Daniels so he doesn't have to play hero-ball every down. On the flip side, the defense has focused on speed, physicality, disguise, pressure, communication, and attacking the football on every possible down.



Another dominant theme this offseason has been Washington's emphasis on the 70-man unit that comprises not only the 53-man roster, but also the 17-man practice squad. The following 10 quotes explain how Washington wants its offense, defense, and overall roster to function once the regular season begins.

1. Adam Peters — Washington wants to be multiple and always have an answer



"Offensively, we're going to be more multiple. We have a lot of different personnel groupings and a lot of different ways to attack you. I think it's more quarterback-friendly in a way, and I think that'll really help Jayden. Like I said earlier, he doesn't always have to make a play. We're going to try to scheme up things and have answers, so he doesn't always have to make a play. And I think the same way on defense. The defense is designed to, you always want to have the pen last. And so the defense, we have a lot of different ways to attack you and different things we can change up. So, we have answers going into the play and then at the line of scrimmage as well. So, yeah, couldn't be happier with how everything went in the offseason. Really, really excited for it."



2. Dan Quinn — Speed doesn't replace attention to detail



"We talked right off the bat about practice habits that can really separate us. For us to play well, we know how important that is — attention to detail and the specific skills to isolate for each play. If we can get to that space over and over again, that's what we're looking to do. I think what you'll see tomorrow is fantastic energy from the group. I think you're going to see real speed, and we're going to try to feature that in the best ways."



3. Jeremy Reaves — Daronte Jones wants fast, physical and joyful



"He wants fast. He wants physical. He wants — he says his quote, you one, two, three, you can play for me. And he wants joy at the end of the day. That's his makeup. He's a very intelligent dude, very passionate guy. He loves ball and he loves to teach football, and so the guys that are out there will love ball and will love to learn and love to celebrate each other, not just themselves. That's the genetic makeup of him."



4. Dan Quinn — Pressure should be “sudden and violent”



"I think you want to see good execution both sides. From our offensive side, this is a defense like ours that has pressure, brings it, and so run game on movements and protection on the offensive side. So, I want to see a clean operation in that way. On the defensive side, same thing. Can we generate pressure? Can we be sudden and violent with our movements to go through it? So, that's what I'm looking for in a joint practice. The front seven on both sides really get some of the very best work. And so, their style, how they play offensively and defensively. So, excellent test for us."



#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels isn't just learning the playbook, he's mastering it to teach others.



"I had to put onus on myself to really try to master the system, so I could be able to talk and teach it to other guys... You got Steph and Terry, two guys that made a lot of plays… pic.twitter.com/J3xYAvfJFT — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) September 4, 2026

5. Dan Quinn — Everything starts with taking care of and attacking the football



"Ball security. You've heard me talk about that, how important that is. And so, finishing the plus in other games, in this last one to finish at even, not acceptable, not good enough for what I'd like. So, I wouldn't say it's like needed to change, but I want to make sure that emphasis stays up at the top of the list. And I like that Jayden, for instance, he's been elite with the ball, decision-making, where to go, and the defense has made it hard on him. They've done a nice job disguising when they're blitzing, how to do certain looks. So, that would be number one, top of the pile, creating the takeaways, being excellent with our ball security. If we do that at the highest level that we can, then I know that ensures us the best opportunity. So, that would be at the top of my list. And then we're going to certainly have the ability to space tackle, break tackles. We've got people that can do that, and so to continue to work hard at that. Finding space, explosive plays, getting the ball down the field. There's a number of guys that can do that."



6. Dan Quinn — The offense is intentionally bringing the huddle back



"On the offensive side, it's really directed by one, from the quarterback to who he's talking to at the time. He may talk to the protection to this group, tight end route to here, and a running back cue to someone else. And then as they break the huddle, a last little information that would go. So, I've been pleased with the quarterbacks and what they've done. In the huddle, we had operated exclusively out of no-huddle for a couple years. So, to see that happen, it was intentional for us."



7. Dan Quinn — Training camp was designed to overload them before simplifying



"That stress that we put them under during camp, it was okay with me. I like putting them under the stress. I like making the coaches feel the stress. I like myself feeling under that because it really tests your readiness. When you pare it down, it is much easier. But the tests are what we need. And the stress of the training camp is what this team needed, to go against each other, put them in difficult spots. And so, that's why it was a successful camp to me, to make it hard on one another. That's what we intended to do going in, and that's what we did. There should be mistakes in training camp with the amount of things that you do, and now you start paring it down."



8. Adam Peters — Pedigree doesn't protect anybody



"None."

Quinn immediately followed:

"Yeah. You got to earn everything in this league."



9. Adam Peters — Washington doesn't think of the roster as only 53 players



"We've said it a bunch of times that it's really 70, not 53. We look at those practice squad guys as an extension of our team, and oftentimes they're playing quite a bit. They're all Commanders, and they're all going to be expected to play at some time. We're meeting on how they do in the classroom, how they're learning, how they're understanding their positions, how versatile they are. Can they play more than one position? Do they play special teams? Does that help their roster value?"



10. Lance Newmark — Personnel has to fit what Washington actually does



"“I think it's certainly a consideration always. You want to get players that are going to have the best ability, the best chance to succeed in what you're doing. So, yeah, I think it's always on our mind. Is this guy going to be able to reach his maximum potential with what we do? So, it's always a consideration."

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