Dan Quinn Confirms Intentional Change to Washington's Offense With Jayden Daniels — Commanders Daily

Dan Quinn confirmed that the Washington Commanders' return to the huddle is an intentional shift to give QB Jayden Daniels full control of David Blough's offense. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

This offseason, the Washington Commanders spent much of their time installing new offensive and defensive systems. During the offensive installation, one thing missing over the last couple of years returned: the huddle. Dan Quinn recently confirmed the change was intentional and shouldn't be viewed as merely cosmetic, since it changes how Daniels communicates to the offense before the ball is ever snapped.



Quinn says the staff chose to return to the huddle. "In the huddle, we had operated exclusively out of no-huddle for a couple years," Quinn said. "So, to see that happen, it was intentional for us." The huddle gives Daniels full control of the offense and allows him to rely less on sideline communication.



That gives Daniels another place to control what happens before the snap. He can get the play to everyone in one place, make sure the protection and assignments are understood, then get to the line and deal with whatever the defense shows him. Washington has spent the offseason giving Daniels more responsibility within the offense, and using the huddle puts even more of the operation directly in his hands.



None of that means the Commanders are suddenly abandoning the no-huddle offense that Daniels has operated for the last two seasons. It simply gives new offensive coordinator David Blough another option. Washington can speed things up when it wants to, slow things down when necessary, and force defenses to prepare for both instead of knowing exactly how the offense intends to operate before the game ever starts.



The biggest takeaway is that Washington didn't bring the huddle back by accident. It was another intentional change Washington made while rebuilding the offense around Daniels and the things he does well. The Commanders want their quarterback to have more control in Year 3, and apparently part of that process starts before Daniels ever walks to the line of scrimmage.

Malik Spencer, Drake Jackson Leave IR With Injury Settlements

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