10 Quotes That Explain Why Commanders Believe Jayden Daniels Is Ready for Year 3

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels enters his third NFL season with considerably different expectations from the first two. Washington is no longer a franchise trying to figure out whether he is their franchise quarterback; now they're looking to build on what he does well while trying to remove the unnecessary burdens he's carried. One thing stayed consistent when different individuals spoke on Daniels this summer: they all pointed to changes in his command, decision-making, preparation, and understanding of the offense.



Those thoughts came from completely different points of view, including the front office, the coaching staff, and receivers working directly with him. That said, the following 10 quotes tell the story of what the Commanders are seeing from Daniels, and why their confidence in him continues to grow.

1. Adam Peters — Washington built the offense so Daniels doesn't have to rescue every play

“There's a lot that goes into it, and like you said, first and foremost, it's him. He's had an incredible offseason. Really from the jump, as soon as he got healthy, he's been working his tail off — working on his body, working on his throwing and working with his teammates, even before he got here and then after we left out in L.A. He's shown great leadership and picked up the offense really well. We're really happy with what he's been doing. He's always been doing that since he got here, but it's really been at another level now.



“In terms of surrounding him, it's like what we said earlier: on offense and defense, making the defense as good as possible so he doesn't always have to make every play at the end of the game. Our defensive coaches have done a great job installing the defense. It's the same thing on the offensive side of the ball with the players we brought in, the scheme and the coaching. I've really been pleased with everything that's gone on. There's great energy in the building on both sides. When you bring all those things together, I think the staff has done a really good job of surrounding him with an opportunity to win.”

2. Dan Quinn — Daniels' hunger showed up before training camp began

“One hundred percent. I think Adam referred to it earlier. You felt Jayden's hunger from the beginning of the offseason, the way he went after it and his ability to understand this scheme that quickly. It's not easy for anybody to do, and he often makes difficult things look easy. Through the offseason program, the summer and getting into here, he absolutely has that.”

Jayden Daniels ---> Antonio Williamspic.twitter.com/DzRwl1dVJk — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 27, 2026

3. David Blough — Daniels embraced being challenged by the new offense

“Certainly. And you know what, without giving too much away, I think he drilled it, man. I think he was incredibly frustrated with how '25 went after a huge '24, and he was ready also for a new challenge. So the conversations that he and I have had, when we get to sit down and I get to present new concepts to him or new ideas or new operational ways to do things, he has just kind of grabbed it by the horns and ran with it.



“And I think it may look a little bit different than he's looked the last two years, operating out of the shotgun and kind of in a no-huddle system. So it may appear a little bit different, but you're going to see somebody who's deadly accurate, whose feet are on time and in rhythm.



“And then, you know, the best part about it is when we do call a bad play and it's gloved or whoever's got us covered up, he's got the ability to always kind of flip the game with his legs as well.



“But the challenge — and not so much the challenge, but the opportunity we've had — is to kind of challenge his mental a little bit as well and to try to push him forward in that space. And that's kind of what is really stimulating him now. What kind of gets me out of bed in the morning is trying to present new ideas and concepts to him that will only take us to the next level.



“And yeah, I'm really pumped for people to see how much he's grown as a quarterback and certainly as a leader and what everybody can be proud of here in Washington.”

🚨 'NFL Spotlight' with #Commanders OC David Blough — from undrafted QB to OC at age 30.



0:00 - Intro

2:04 - Start of interview

2:59 - Wanting to be Drew Brees

4:49 - Realizing he wanted to coach

5:51 - Going undrafted & traded to Detroit

6:49 - Starting on Thanksgiving as a… pic.twitter.com/JudxSMuMJW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 14, 2026

4. Terry McLaurin — Year 3 together has become about tiny details

“I think our communication has grown, just as quarterback and receiver. It's our third year playing with one another and we had a full offseason together to get some really good work in.



“I just love to see the way he's grown as a player and as a leader. We communicate on and off the field a whole lot, whether it's sending clips or talking to Blough about what we like, as long as we're on the same page.



“We've had plays like that over the last few years where, when you are on the same page with the quarterback, you can make any play right. I think that was the biggest thing for us — getting these reps in and being on the same page.



“Now, as we start incorporating this new offense, we're both just trying to learn our assignments. We take care of our jobs first, and then we talk about the little nuances.



“We had a play yesterday where my split being a little too tight may have thrown off his timing just a little bit. We completed the play, which is great, but getting a catch-and-run versus a catch-and-tackle could be the difference in plusing out the split just a little bit more.



“Little details like that, being able to work on that so early on top of the work we've put in over the last few years, is going to help us have a good season together.”

5. Stefon Diggs — Daniels has already proved he's a superstar

“Just communication, transparency. I try not to go into things aggressive. You know what I'm saying? This game is aggressive enough, and quarterbacks got a lot on their plate. So I kind of just bring it down a notch and talk to them in a way as if brother to brother. Like, it's football. We playing football. But at the same time, just tell me what you're thinking. Communicate. Open line of communication. Communication rule the nation. That's what I say.



“And with young quarterbacks, they got a lot on their plate. So making plays for them gives them confidence. You know what I'm saying? That puts a battery in their back to feel like, ‘Man, I could do anything out here.’ That's how I try to help them, just by playing well. That's the biggest thing.



“All the chatter and this, it's good to have here and there. You know what I'm saying? People have a bad play — your next play, your best play. Little reminders like that. But the biggest thing, bar none, go make plays for them. You make plays for them, that's how they look good. That's how they build confidence.



“They already have the talent. Jayden has proved, in my opinion, he's a superstar. You know what I'm saying? Just carrying that on and continue MVP type of time. That's what I think.”

LIVE: WR Stefon Diggs speaks to the media after his first practice as a Commander https://t.co/xmldoztYGc — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 7, 2026

6. Amik Robertson — Daniels was a “headache” when he had to defend him

“F****ng Headache. It was a headache, bro. A quarterback that young, of course, we saw what he did at LSU. I'm a Louisiana guy. I watch LSU. But to see him do that at the next level, you're not surprised, but you're like, ‘Wow,’ right? You're like, man, to see he's that young, to be able to go out there and be able to see the game, slow the game down. For a rookie, it's not too many quarterbacks that can come out there and do that.



“And just watching tape on him, we game-planned for him the whole week. I mean, it didn't work, but we game-planned for him the whole week, man. And he was at the biggest stage and he was able to be successful. Like I tell everybody, I'm just glad I'm on this team now.”

What Commanders CB and former Detroit Lion Amik Robertson thought of Jayden Daniels when facing him in the 2024 divisional playoffs … 😂 pic.twitter.com/xN8Fq45atv — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2026

7. Dan Quinn — More than 500 training-camp snaps

“And I love Jayden's readiness. We took over 500 snaps in this training camp. That's almost like a half-season's worth of reps, and his timing with Stef and Terry is invaluable with a new system, so to put that kind of work in. He's elite with the ball in his hand. He's been decisive in this system.”

8. Dan Quinn — Command, decisiveness and ball placement

“Yeah, I feel his command in a lot of ways. You've always felt Jayden's presence, playmaking ability, and being on the defensive side against him in practice, it's incredibly difficult. He gets outside the pocket, he can use his legs, he can throw on the run. But I would say the decisiveness that he has, the location that he puts the ball in for the receivers, he makes it incredibly difficult to go against.



“So, having all the extra time with the receivers, the tight ends, you see those dividends paying forward. So, it's been excellent for him. New system, but his call, his command, his ability to get in and out of things, it's impressive.”

9. Dan Quinn — Daniels is learning when the correct play is no play

“Yeah, I think that's the part that I've seen that we worked on the most, to make some decisions where, on this particular play, a throw out of bounds is the right call. I've seen it in two-minute. I've seen it on a throwaway, and the easiest correction for me is, ‘Hey, that was the right call. That was the right decision by you,’ and go play it for the next down.



“So, this is a really bright guy, and so to see him make these jumps, it's not surprising. But, yeah, I have seen that for sure in practice.”

10. Jayden Daniels — Why this camp meant more to him

“I think I had a good camp. I think I still could get better and work on things, but at the end of the day, man, I took each and every day and didn't take it for granted because I got football taken away from me for some time last year, dealing with a lot of different things.



“So, it's one, just appreciation of being able to be healthy and on the field and practicing and getting better as a player.”

The biggest takeaway from the 10 quotes is that Washington isn't asking Daniels to become a different quarterback in Year 3. The Commanders want him to continue building on what already makes him dangerous while making better decisions, taking fewer unnecessary chances, and operating the offense with more control.



Everything said about Daniels this summer points toward a quarterback who has continued to grow. Washington has spent the offseason trying to put him in a better position to succeed, and Daniels has responded by showing he is more prepared to handle everything that comes with leading the offense.

TRENDING: Jayden Daniels made some OTHER-WORLDLY throws in his rookie year.



One NFL scout reportedly believes Daniels has a “similar ceiling” to Lamar Jackson.



The Commanders QB might be the most talented QB to go 2ND OVERALL 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/K5FIfwxidM — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 1, 2026

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