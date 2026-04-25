Commanders Add Three-Year Offensive Starter Late in NFL Draft

In this year’s draft, the Washington Commanders have made some expected selections, along with one that left fans questioning the direction, especially as some of the team’s more pressing needs remain unaddressed. As the draft winds down and the Commanders move through their final picks, the focus has shifted to adding depth across the roster.

With the 209th pick, the Commanders selected Matt Gulbin, a center out of Michigan State. After losing Tyler Biadasz, and with Nick Allegretti as the primary in-house option, Washington adds help to the interior offensive line.

Gulbin was a key contributor at Michigan State. While he may not carry early-round hype, he is widely viewed as one of the more reliable and high-IQ interior linemen in this class.

A Smart and Physical Interior Presence

At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Gulbin brings a physical and steady presence to the offensive line. He has experience playing center and guard, showing a strong understanding of blocking schemes and defensive fronts.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) calls for a snap from offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (51) against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He stands out in the run game, using his strength to control defenders and create lanes. His awareness and technique make him a dependable option, and he earned recognition as one of the top run-blocking centers in college football during the 2025 season.

Gulbin also brings leadership qualities, serving as a team captain at Michigan State. His ability to step into a new program and quickly take on a leadership role speaks to his maturity and football IQ.

While Gulbin offers reliability, there are areas he will need to improve. He does not have elite foot speed and can struggle at times against quicker pass rushers. Improving his balance and pad level will be key as he transitions to the NFL.

Versatility That Can Add Value

Washington has been looking to strengthen its depth along the offensive line, and Gulbin’s versatility gives him a clear path to contributing early. His ability to play center and both guard spots makes him a valuable depth piece with the potential to develop into a full-time starter.

This pick addresses a key need on offense and adds a reliable option to the interior line. While Gulbin may not be a headline selection, his versatility, experience, and football IQ give him a chance to earn a role in Washington.

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