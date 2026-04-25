Commanders Make Big Splash in Round Three of NFL Draft

After addressing the defense with the No. 7 overall pick by selecting linebacker Sonny Styles, the Washington Commanders turned their attention to Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Without a second-round pick, Washington waited until No. 71 overall to make its next selection.

Commanders Make Their Selection at No. 71

At No. 71, the Commanders selected Antonio Williams, a wide receiver from Clemson, adding help to the offensive unit.

Williams is known as a productive and fluid slot receiver with strong route-running skills and reliable hands. He stands out for his high football IQ, ability to read zone coverage, and ball security. At Clemson, Williams made an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2022, leading the team in receptions (56) and receiving yards (604). He earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2024 and third-team honors in 2025 despite dealing with injuries. Over his career, Williams recorded more than 2,300 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Filling the Wide Receiver Need

This move makes sense for a Commanders team that still has clear needs on both sides of the ball. Washington has been searching for a reliable No. 2 option behind Terry McLaurin, and adding a player like Williams gives quarterback Jayden Daniels another target who can move the chains and create separation underneath.

Why This Pick Matters

At this stage of the draft, teams are looking for players who can either contribute early in a rotational role or develop into starters. Williams fits that mold as someone who can step in right away while continuing to grow within Blough's offense.

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With limited draft capital this year, the Commanders need to make each pick count. After investing their first-round selection in Styles, Washington adds another piece that addresses a key need and brings immediate impact to the offense.

If Williams makes that immediate impact, this could end up being a valuable addition for Washington looking to add a spark back to its offense.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.