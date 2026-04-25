Commanders Add Intriguing Running Back Weapon In NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders have focused on addressing the roster needs that contributed to their struggles last season. So far, their draft approach has been balanced, going defense in the first round, offense in the third, and back to defense in the fifth.

Pick No. 187: Commanders Go Back to Offense

With the 187th pick, Washington had the option to continue that trend or return to the defensive side, where depth is still needed. Instead, with its first sixth-round pick, the team went back to offense, selecting Kaytron Allen, a running back out of Penn State.

Washington adds Allen to an already crowded running back room that features Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, Rachaad White, and Jerome Ford. The addition brings both competition and a different style to the group.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Allen Brings a Physical Running Style

Allen stands 5-foot-11 and 219 pounds and brings a physical, between-the-tackles running style. While he may not have elite breakaway speed, he is considered one of the most NFL-ready backs in this class because of his size, vision, and football IQ.

During his time at Penn State, Allen rushed for 4,180 yards and 39 touchdowns, setting a program record in rushing yards. In the 2025 season, he totaled 1,303 yards, averaged 6.2 yards per carry, and scored 15 touchdowns.

Aligns with Team Philosophy

General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have emphasized building a roster that is tough, smart, and reliable. Allen fits that identity and gives Washington a dependable option who can handle physical carries and contribute in key situations.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

A Value Pick with Role Potential

Allen’s addition may not address a primary need, but it adds depth and reinforces the team’s identity on offense. If he can carve out a role in a competitive backfield, this pick could provide value as Washington continues to build out its roster.

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