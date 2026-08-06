Projecting Commanders Depth Chart After Signing Stefon Diggs

Signing Stefon Diggs does more than just give Jayden Daniels another accomplished veteran target. It forces a reorganization of the entire receiver room that has remained unsettled all offseason. Washington is adding Diggs on a reported one-year contract worth up to $12 million after his seventh 1,000-yard season in eight years.



Terry McLaurin and Diggs now occupy the top two spots as the best receiving duo the team has had since Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson. The result is that now everyone else moves down a spot, leaving the final one or two roster positions to be decided during the preseason.

Stefon Diggs is ready to be a Commander: pic.twitter.com/S3Kote84cG https://t.co/CjgLoGssQ5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 5, 2026

Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs Give Washington a Clear Top Two

First things first, McLaurin is written at the top of the depth chart; signing Diggs does nothing to change that. Diggs is directly behind him, firmly seated in the WR2 role. His contract, resume, and recent production in the league signal that the Commanders signed him to handle a larger role rather than provide veteran depth. I don't think either receiver should be given a preset every-down place to line up, as their roles should remain fluid and allow them to operate from multiple places along the line of scrimmage.

The Next Three Spots Appear Relatively Secure

Jul 29, 2026; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receivers huddle after a drill on day one of training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Commanders' new duo, Luke McCaffrey, Antonio Williams, and Jaylin Lane are the next three receivers currently carrying the strongest roster cases. McCaffrey has strengthened his position through his early training-camp performance and the ability to contribute on special teams.

Williams is a young offensive investment whose development the team no longer has to rush and can now let happen naturally with Diggs in the mix.



Lane's duties as the team's current punt returner tie him to the gameday roster weekly even if his offensive opportunities decrease now. The exact order of those three might change by package, but each of those names feels far more secure than the ones behind them.

Diggs Creates a Crowded Competition for the Final Spots

Van Jefferson, Dyami Brown, Treylon Burks, Jaden Bradley, and River Cracraft are the candidates for the final spots on the roster, depending on whether the team keeps six or seven receivers. Jefferson was one of the players the coaching staff highlighted at minicamp while discussing the middle of the roster. While Jefferson has remained a full part of the offseason program, others in this group will get chances to prove their worth as well. Brown and Burks are the most credible threats to own the bottom of the depth chart, with each offering different reasons to remain in the competition.



Cracraft will be looking to distinguish himself on special teams, because if he wants to be part of the 53-man roster, the offensive roles on the team have narrowed. The final decision will likely come down to scheme fit, health, game-day usefulness, and the quarterback’s comfort level.

Projected Commanders Wide Receiver Depth Chart

Jul 29, 2026; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jacoby Jones (84) catches a ball on day one of training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, I have Washington keeping seven receivers, although the final number remains one of the roster’s biggest unknown variables.



Terry McLaurin

Stefon Diggs

Luke McCaffrey

Antonio Williams

Jaylin Lane

Dyami Brown

Treylon Burks



Bubble: Van Jefferson, River Cracraft, Jaden Bradley, Jacoby Jones



While Diggs settles the top of the depth chart, his presence creates one of the bigger preseason competitions for the final receiver spots.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, the fastest and easiest way to see our articles on any Meta product.