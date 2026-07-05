3 Commanders Who Could Be on the Chopping Block Entering Training Camp

Good roster depth changes the math for teams still sorting through their options. For the Washington Commanders, it means they are getting closer to the point when useful players start feeling the heat of the roster bubble.



Having more players who are good at doing things than you need should never be viewed as a problem. At the same time, there is a point when you have to raise the ceiling on what you want and intend to get from these players. The entire process makes the bottom of the roster harder to sort out.



None of the following three players should be written off before training camp even opens. That said, all of them will head into summer with things working against them.

Jerome Ford: Feeling the Numbers Game in a Refreshed Backfield

When Jerome Ford was signed, the idea was that he would be one of the more versatile options on the roster, having accrued over 2,100 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns in his 57 career games. That was before the team drafted Kaytron Allen and signed undrafted free agent Robert Henry Jr. Now, Ford cannot just look competent. He has to make his role feel necessary.



If the Commanders trust Ford in pass protection, see him as a steady early-down option, or believe he can help on special teams, he can make the roster. If he blends into the middle of the pack, this becomes one of the harder number games on the team.

Van Jefferson: Balancing Veteran Route Running Against Crowded Youth

Van Jefferson gives 'perfect sense' vibes for a six-year veteran with 2,226 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He is also the type of player that gets squeezed out quickly when teams start doing roster math.



Washington brought him in for a reason. He has enough real football experience to understand how an NFL offense operates and does not need his hand held in the process. The issue, of course, is that the receiver room is a bit crowded behind Terry McLaurin. Currently, Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane should both be given every chance to grow with the draft stock the team has invested in them. Dyami Brown is trying to reestablish his importance as a vertical speed demon, while Treylon Burks would like to get back to proving himself if possible.



The team is loaded on the backend, full of younger options trying to prove themselves. Jefferson, who will turn 30 on July 26, finds himself in a familiar spot as a veteran who needs to gain Daniels' trust fast to stick. Coach Dan Quinn seems to already like him. When asked who had caught his eye at minicamp, Quinn mentioned Jefferson, and later called him "an excellent route runner."



Quinn also admittedly was trying to pay closer attention to the middle to bottom of the roster at minicamp.

Van Jefferson makes a man miss and goes 65 yards to the crib!



Watch on CBS

Stream on @NFLPlus and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/q8Kst4VIB7 — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2025

Nick Bellore: Can Elite Special Teams Value Survive the Roster Math?

By trade, Nick Bellore is a linebacker, but most of his real value comes on special teams, not regular defensive snaps. That is not to say Bellore serves no purpose; he has been to the Pro Bowl twice for his special teams duties, most recently in 2023. He gives coaches a player they can trust during the messier part of the game.



The issue here is whether Washington's linebacker room has outgrown the space of carrying a player who only brings value on special teams. Players such as Jordan Magee and Kain Medrano can make their own special teams arguments. Magee should still be viewed as a developmental player with upside, even if it is time for him to take the next step to secure his roster spot. Sonny Styles brings size and upside to the table and is currently viewed as the future of the position.



At 37, Bellore's path is not as simple as in years past. Now not only does he have to remain one of the Commanders' best special teams players to keep his spot, but he also has to worry about the younger guys trying to beat the roster math on their own.



All three of these guys need to find ways to offer gameday value to survive their crowded positional rooms. Ford, Jefferson, and Bellore all have paths to the roster, but none are wide open.

Nick Bellore led the NFL in special teams tackles despite not being on a roster until Week 1



Even though he was snubbed for the Pro Bowl, hopefully the All-Pro voters correct that mistake pic.twitter.com/qWZfKi6tXC — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) January 6, 2025

The Training Camp Mandate: Shifting Away From One-Dimensional Roles

This is no longer a franchise just looking for players who belong in camp. The Commanders are looking for players who can carry defined roles into the season, not just players who belong on a training camp roster. One-dimensional roster cases seem a lot more suspect when the numbers get tight.

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