Commanders' Stefon Diggs Signing Officially Ends Bizarre Brandon Aiyuk Saga

The Washington Commanders had a big choice to make over the final weeks of this ongoing NFL offseason. Given the decision to add a veteran star to a wide receiver room lacking in high-end studs outside of Terry McLaurin, the franchise made the choice to save Stefon Diggs from his lengthy free agency bout by inviting him aboard their ship.

The move seemed to make sense for just about everyone involved, with the last few weeks of league-wide rumor-mongering giving the masses plenty of time to talk themselves into the controversial journeyman as Jayden Daniels' newest weapon. The rest of Washington's receiving corps get a proven name to command more defensive attention than the supplementary contributors would have, while Daniels' and McLaurin's jobs ease up a tad with the welcoming of the still-productive star.

If there's one loser to the resolution, it was the most prominent alternative to fill Washington’s need for an established WR2. Brandon Aiyuk had already completely run through any of his remaining asset value in the midst of his oddly incomplete separation from the San Francisco 49ers, but Diggs' D.C. entrance closes the door on any possibility of his joining his destination of choice.

Aiyuk's Push for Washington's Attention

Important to note: unlike Diggs, who entered normal, run-of-the-mill free agency following his one-and-done stint as a New England Patriot, Aiyuk remains under contract with the 49ers and on the reserve/left squad list. We're talking about the kind of contract that San Francisco's front office is attempting to slowly pry from the noncooperative Aiyuk's control.

WR Brandon Aiyuk remans on the #49ers Reserve/Left-Team list, meaning he does not count against their 90-man roster, or salary cap, and he is not being paid.



To be removed from the list, Aiyuk will need to submit a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell seeking reinstatement. — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 5, 2026

He tore his ACL and MCL during Week 7 of the 2024 season, mere months after helping to lead the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII.

The Second-Team All-Pro receiver's value peaked right then and there. That season-ending knee injury required extensive surgery, and Aiyuk's relationship with San Francisco seemed to break down during his recovery. He never returned to the field and was eventually placed on the reserve/left squad list, eventually turning to a summer spent firing online shots at his current team.

His ideal trade destination was never in doubt: Washington was already home to Daniels, Aiyuk’s former Arizona State quarterback. They seemed like a good theoretical tandem, especially following Daniels' own reunion with another former Arizona State Sun Devil in Rachaad White, but even that well-established quarterback-receiver relationship couldn't seem to survive Aiyuk's summertime tear.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (2) celebrate their 38-34 win over Washington State on Oct. 12, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He was already trapped in a financially driven limbo as San Francisco’s front office has voided his 2026 guarantees amid their dispute over his rehabilitation, and now that the Commanders have officially filled their Aiyuk-shaped vacancy with Diggs alongside McLaurin, he's lost his most obvious escape route.

Few teams will want to touch him amidst his social media rampage, a necessary contextual factor that's sure to aid Washington's successful pivot to a more recently effective option. Instead of giving up assets for an erratic wild card, they’ll commit up to $12 million on a one-year deal in their pivot.

Diggs, for his own occasional sideline drama and off-field mayhem, hasn't done anything quite like Aiyuk's failed attempt at attracting his next organization. The fresh signee has the chance to flourish alongside star-caliber playmakers and some quietly enticing receiver depth in a DMV homecoming, and his comparatively simpler sales pitch should end up doing the Commanders some short- and long-term good as they prepare for the upcoming preseason.

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