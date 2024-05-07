Former NFL LB Says Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Most Pro Ready' in Draft
The Washington Commanders made a pick for their immediate and long-term future in the 2024 NFL Draft by taking former Heisman-winning and LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick.
There was speculation regarding who Washington would pick with the second pick even though the consensus was they would take a quarterback after parting ways with former UNC QB Sam Howell. However, for new GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn, the choice was obvious as Daniels' talents and leadership qualities made the most sense as they looked to turn the franchise around.
READ MORE: Commanders Class 'Most Impactful'
On Monday, via 106.7 The Fan and reporter JP Finlay, Washington D.C. native and former standout linebacker for the Chargers, Shawne Merriman, expressed that he thinks Daniels is the one quarterback out of the draft class who is ready to compete in the NFL right now.
“I think that Jayden Daniels is probably the most pro-ready of the group; Caleb Williams is exciting because he has the hype and the attributes and the big wild things of what he can do with his legs and arm, but as far as NFL-ready, I think Daniels was the guy,” Merriman said. “The closer you got to the draft, the more people started talking about things that don't matter – but this guy that got plenty of film has been immaculate in college, tested out extremely well in his pro day and combine, and everything else. It’s one of these things where someone’s trying to get him to slip, and that happens a lot, but he's gonna come in there and make changes and put them in a better position the first day he gets under center because he's that talented.”
Merriman could be right in his opinion as Daniels had major success during his collegiate career. He possesses a unique skillset where he can sit in the pocket and let it rip, but he also understands when to get out of the pocket and use his running ability to make things happen in the open field. The likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and even J.J. McCarthy are all good quarterbacks, but Daniels is flying under the radar when talking about who will be the cream of the crop once games start getting played.
READ MORE: Too Early Mock Draft Addresses Commanders Concern
Daniels competed against some of the best competition at the college level, and there will be a learning curve in making the jump to the NFL. However, Daniels has always risen to the occasion and if brought along properly should excel in Washington with all the talent he has surrounding him.
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter