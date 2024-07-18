6 things Cowboys fans could sacrifice for another Super Bowl
It has been nearly 30 years since the Dallas Cowboys have hoisted a Lombardi Trophy. The franchise has won five Super Bowls in their history. However, too much time has passed since their last championship season. Maybe the time has come for fans to start sacrificing things in order to secure another Super Bowl season in Dallas. Here are six things that Cowboys fans would give up to see another Super Bowl-winning team.
6. BBQ
In order for it to mean something, fans would have to give up something near and dear to their hearts. So, first on the list, it is something that would cut deep if one were to give it up. We're talking about the greatest food known to man: BBQ. Say goodbye to brisket, smoked sausage, ribs, pulled pork, and say hello to another Super Bowl. Okay, I know this is insane and likely not possible. But what is another Super Bowl worth to you? Actually, I'm ordering some BBQ for lunch as I type. You should too, if you plan on giving it up for a ring soon.
5. Championship opportunities in other sports
The ghost of the NFL past tells you the Cowboys are winning the Super Bowl this season; however, if you accept, no other team in Dallas will win a title for the next decade. Do you accept? Now, I'm sure some wouldn't mind because they prefer the Lakers and Yankees, but I'm speaking to real Cowboys fans. Would you be okay with the rest of the city's teams becoming deserted wastelands in order for you to say, "How 'bout them Cowboys?" just one more time? Something tells me the deal would be enticing.
4. A change of heart for Eagles fans
Would the guarantee of a Super Bowl ring lead you to love an enemy? Does love fill a bigger spot in your heart than hate? I believe Cowboys fans would begin to shake hands with members of the Eagles fanbase if it meant another Super Bowl was coming home. Don't get me wrong, it's fun to hate a rival. But giving up hate for the chance to see the Lombardi one more time could be something easy to sacrifice. Actually, the more I think about it, this might be the hardest thing to do. Let the hate flow through you forever.
3. Refrain from bringing up the 90s
If you were born in the 90s, your lower back pain has become a real thing. Which means you are getting a little older. The Cowboys' last Super Bowl victory came in 1995, so if you remember that Super Bowl, chances are your knees hurt before a thunderstorm. Another trophy added to the case would mean that the 90s Cowboys talk would come to an end. Or, after a sixth Super Bowl win, the pride of the fanbase would be so massive that Lee Greenwood would make a new anthem for the masses in Dallas. Never forget history, unless you need to create new history.
2. Stopping the Dak hate
There's a strong chance that Dak Prescott won't finish his career in Dallas. If that happens to be the case, fans will realize that they didn't appreciate what they had until it was gone. Winning another Super Bowl means more than likely that Prescott will lead the team to the promised land. Cheering for him shouldn't be that much of a challenge. He is the greatest Cowboys quarterback of the last 30 years.
1. Bending the knee to Mr. Jones
There's not a more famous sports owner in North America than Jerry Jones. Jones has been the face of the Cowboys franchise since his purchase of the team. Being the face of the franchise means taking all the criticism. It's no secret that Jones is growing tired of not adding another championship to his mantle. It's also no secret that fans have grown tired of hearing how the league's Thanos wants to collect another ring and hasn't been really close since 95. However, praising Jones for his success could be the sacrifice that needs to be made in order for the franchise to hang banner number six. Say it with me, "All hail King Jones!" I need some soap for my mouth now.
