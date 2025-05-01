Cowboys Country

Bengals first round pick 'shocked' Cowboys passed on him in NFL Draft

One NFL Draft edge prospect was sure the Dallas Cowboys would call his name at No. 12, only to be disappointed later.

Matt Galatzan

Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren Jr. drops back to pass against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart
Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren Jr. drops back to pass against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys were expected to go with a wide receiver or at least some kind of offensive playmaker in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

But with Tetairoa McMillan off of the board already, they surprised many and elected to go offensive line, selecting Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick. However, Cowboys fans were not the only ones shocked by the Cowboys' decision.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys go for offensive star in way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft

Apparently, one of the NFL Draft's top edge prospects, Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, was fully expecting Dallas to pull the trigger and select him, before he eventually fell to the Bengals at No. 17.

"I had a great meeting with Jerry Jones," Stewart said, per the Bengals' website. "The D-line coach texted me a few days out and said he wanted to get on the phone and talk to my dad. He proceeded to reach out to my dad and tell him how much he loved me. So it was a shock to me."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's easy to see why the Cowboys would have fallen i love with Stewart as a prospect as well.

At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, Stewart can be described as a "freak" prospect. His athletic traits are elite, which is why his performance at the Combine garnered comparison to current Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.

And as we all know, Dallas was also in need of an edge, eventually selecting Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku in Round 2.

MORE: Cowboys crack top 10 in surprising NFL post-draft power rankings

Either way, despite the apparent serious interest from Dallas, Stewart understands the Cowboys decision, and now heads to Cincinnati where he is set to take on a major role in their Bengals defense from Day 1.

"At the end of the day, it's God's plan," Stewart said. "I'm never going to question God's plan. Whatever he's got for me, he's got for me."

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys go for offensive star in way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft

Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details

Dallas Cowboys listed among 5 most improved teams following 2025 NFL draft

'Explosive' Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue compared to Detroit Lions superstar

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Senior Editor/Columnist

Home/Draft