Bengals first round pick 'shocked' Cowboys passed on him in NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys were expected to go with a wide receiver or at least some kind of offensive playmaker in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
But with Tetairoa McMillan off of the board already, they surprised many and elected to go offensive line, selecting Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick. However, Cowboys fans were not the only ones shocked by the Cowboys' decision.
Apparently, one of the NFL Draft's top edge prospects, Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, was fully expecting Dallas to pull the trigger and select him, before he eventually fell to the Bengals at No. 17.
"I had a great meeting with Jerry Jones," Stewart said, per the Bengals' website. "The D-line coach texted me a few days out and said he wanted to get on the phone and talk to my dad. He proceeded to reach out to my dad and tell him how much he loved me. So it was a shock to me."
It's easy to see why the Cowboys would have fallen i love with Stewart as a prospect as well.
At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, Stewart can be described as a "freak" prospect. His athletic traits are elite, which is why his performance at the Combine garnered comparison to current Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.
And as we all know, Dallas was also in need of an edge, eventually selecting Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku in Round 2.
Either way, despite the apparent serious interest from Dallas, Stewart understands the Cowboys decision, and now heads to Cincinnati where he is set to take on a major role in their Bengals defense from Day 1.
"At the end of the day, it's God's plan," Stewart said. "I'm never going to question God's plan. Whatever he's got for me, he's got for me."
