Dallas Cowboys crack top 10 in surprising NFL post-draft power rankings
After a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, the Dallas Cowboys knew that changes needed to be made. The team hired Brian Schottenheimer as its new head coach, was more aggressive in free agency, and hit several home runs in the NFL Draft.
Dallas has had some high praise for their offseason approach after years of no urgency and some new power rankings have the Cowboys ranked in the upper third of the league.
Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated shared his post-draft power rankings with the Cowboys cracking the top 10.
Dallas checks in right at No. 10, which is a one spot improvement from where the team landed in the rankings following the first wave of free agency. Improvement is something Cowboys Nation will take any day of the week.
Orr credits the Cowboys' incredible haul through the first two days of the draft for their top 10 ranking.
"Yes, the team was bad a year ago, having been left for dead by its financially checked-out owner. But, this team gets Dak Prescott back and absolutely demolished this draft, with three possible high-end starters in Tyler Booker, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Shavon Revel Jr. out of East Carolina," he wrote.
"The Revel pick has tide-turning capabilities if the cornerback can stay healthy."
Dallas ranked one spot below the Washington Commanders, who reached the postseason last season, while the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles deservedly hold the No. 1 spot.
It's going to be an interesting year for Dallas under the new regime, but the offseason has provided a glimmer of hope and for once has given a reason for optimism.
