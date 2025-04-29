Cowboys Country

Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full list of offseason workout dates

The Dallas Cowboys rookie class is set and in a matter of days they will hit the practice field to show the team's coaching staff what they have.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Quandre Mosely defends against wide receiver Dontario Drummond at rookie minicamp.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Quandre Mosely defends against wide receiver Dontario Drummond at rookie minicamp. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys landed an impressive haul in the 2025 NFL Draft, and now it is time to see how the players will perform when they hit the field for rookie minicamp later this week.

Rookies have been arriving to The Star and the drafted and undrafted players will have an opportunity to give the coaching staff a first look at how they can fit into the system and how they perform during practice.

The Cowboys will begin rookie minicamp on Friday, May 2 and it will run through Monday, May 5.

Teams around the NFL can hold rookie minicamps from May 2-5 or May 9-12, and the Cowboys are looking to get ahead of the game for once.

Tyler Booker embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft
Tyler Booker embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OTAs will then begin in the final weeks of May.

A full look at the Cowboys' rookie minicamp and offseason workout schedule can be seen below, via the team's official website.

Dallas Cowboys offseason workout schedule

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker is interviewed by NFL Network reporter Kimmi Chex during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker is interviewed by NFL Network reporter Kimmi Chex during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rookie Minicamp: May 2-5

OTAs: May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

Offseason workouts may not tell a lot about what to expect from the team during the upcoming season, but it's always exciting to see the rookie class get in uniform and create some fresh new highlights to get the internet buzzing.

