Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full list of offseason workout dates
The Dallas Cowboys landed an impressive haul in the 2025 NFL Draft, and now it is time to see how the players will perform when they hit the field for rookie minicamp later this week.
Rookies have been arriving to The Star and the drafted and undrafted players will have an opportunity to give the coaching staff a first look at how they can fit into the system and how they perform during practice.
The Cowboys will begin rookie minicamp on Friday, May 2 and it will run through Monday, May 5.
Teams around the NFL can hold rookie minicamps from May 2-5 or May 9-12, and the Cowboys are looking to get ahead of the game for once.
OTAs will then begin in the final weeks of May.
A full look at the Cowboys' rookie minicamp and offseason workout schedule can be seen below, via the team's official website.
Dallas Cowboys offseason workout schedule
Rookie Minicamp: May 2-5
OTAs: May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12
Offseason workouts may not tell a lot about what to expect from the team during the upcoming season, but it's always exciting to see the rookie class get in uniform and create some fresh new highlights to get the internet buzzing.
